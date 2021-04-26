Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls are looking for payback against the Miami Heat, who are aiming for a season series sweep on Monday at the American Airlines Arena. The teams will meet for the second straight game of a back-to-back set that saw the Heat win 106-101 on Saturday.

Thanks to Duncan Robinson’s 3-point shooting and Jimmy Butler’s clutch play, the Heat escaped a tight contest. The Bulls closed the gap after Coby White dunked the ball with 15.8 seconds to go. The play got the Bulls within two points, 103-101. However, clutch free throws from Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn sealed the win for the Heat.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Update

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have listed just two players on their injury report.

Nikola Vucevic has been stepping up and leading the Bulls without Zach LaVine, with 18 PTS and 16 REB to beat the Hornets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g9ZsJ9yTBk — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) April 23, 2021

Unfortunately, Zach LaVine is among those unavailable for the game versus the Miami Heat. The first-time All-Star remains in the league’s health and safety protocols, missing his seventh straight contest.

Joining LaVine is Troy Brown Jr., who is out due to a sprained ankle. He’s been out for three straight games but has a chance to return on Wednesday.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have several players on their injury report ahead of the Chicago Bulls game on Monday.

First, the good news. The Heat have made KZ Okpala available to play after he missed the last two games with right knee soreness.

Heat growing 'concerned' about Tyler Herro's celebrity lifestyle https://t.co/d2VgYzuaSN pic.twitter.com/6AVbOrXfJL — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2021

Among the injured, however, is Tyler Herro, who is questionable to play because of a sore right foot. He could still suit up depending on his condition a few hours before the game.

Another member of the Miami Heat’s backcourt who is questionable to appear is Kendrick Nunn. The second-year guard is dealing with right elbow soreness, but he may yet play versus the Bulls. He started and played on Saturday, scoring 22 points in 36 minutes.

Victor Oladipo remains sidelined with an indefinite timetable for his return. The veteran guard and former All-Star has been out of coach Erik Spoelstra's lineup for nine games straight due to right knee soreness.

Andre Iguodala #28 reacts after a dunk during the fourth quarter of a game.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out of the Heat’s second straight head-to-head with the Chicago Bulls. He played 19 minutes last Saturday but is likely being held out for precautionary reasons. The veteran swingman is nursing a sore left hip, which has been an issue the past few days.

Gabe Vincent is another player who is dealing with a sore right knee. He is likely to play on Monday after suiting up for 23 minutes on Saturday. The 24-year-old appears to be ready for action should Spoelstra call his number.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Garrett Temple continues to be the Chicago Bulls’ starting shooting guard in place of LaVine. Tomas Satoransky and Denzel Valentine should be his backups for the Heat game.

Luka Doncic #77 fouls Lauri Markkanen #24.

With Brown sidelined, Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young should play extra minutes for the Bulls.

Miami Heat

If Herro misses his second consecutive game, Goran Dragic and Robinson are likely going to take the lion’s share of the minutes. Vincent, if he plays, should also see some court action against the Bulls, especially with Oladipo out.

With Iguodala and Okpala in street clothes, Trevor Ariza will probably play more minutes with Nemanja Bjelica and Precious Achiuwa, giving the regulars a breather.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls:

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Daniel Theis l Center - Nikola Vucevic

Miami Heat:

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

