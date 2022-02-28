Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The top two teams in the East will face off on Monday as the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at the FTX Arena. They will be facing off for the third time this season with the Heat emerging victorious in their previous two encounters.

The Chicago Bulls are dominating despite facing injuries to key players. They haven't had the services of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, which has hampered their defense.

They are still fourth in the league in offensive rating, though. DeMar DeRozan is a serious candidate for the NBA MVP award and coach Billy Donovan might win his first NBA Coach of the Year award.

Similarly, the Miami Heat have also managed to win games despite missing several key players all season long. They are first in the East and are one of the few teams that are in the top 10 in both offensive (seventh) and defensive (sixth) rating.

Many analysts and fans have suggested that Jimmy Butler deserves a shoutout for the MVP award. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro is the clear frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Head coach Billy Donovan talks with Tony Bradley of the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls continue to be without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams, who are all out with long-term injuries. The team reported that all three players started on-court drills after the All-Star break and we should expect them back soon enough.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic is likely to play due to a sprained ankle. Additionally, Tyler Cook and Marko Simonovic were both sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nikola Vucevic Probable Left Ankle Sprain Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Alex Caruso Out Right Wrist Fracture Marko Simonovic Out G-League - On Assignment Tyler Cook Out G-League - Two-way

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat shoots a free throw

Kyle Lowry, who has missed 13 games all season, is out for the game due to personal reasons. Victor Oladipo has recovered and is sent to the NBA G-League on assignment to get into game shape and contact training. Javonte Smart joins him in the G-League due to his two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Markieff Morris Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Kyle Lowry Out Personal Reasons Victor Oladipo Out G-League - On Assignment Javonte Smart Out G-League - Two-way Caleb Martin Questionable Left Achilles Soreness

Meanwhile, Markieff Morris is undergoing "competition reconditioning" after his neck whiplash incident with the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. He has played just 10 games so far this season with no timeline for his return. Moreover, Caleb Martin is questionable to play due to a sore Achilles tendon.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will likely deploy their most recent lineup. Ayo Dosunmu will start as the point guard and Zach LaVine will start at his usual position in the backcourt. Javonte Green should be the power forward while DeMar DeRozan retains his small forward role.

If Nikola Vucevic is eligible to play, then he will be the center as usual, but if he doesn't lace up then Tristan Thompson should take the role instead. Among the second unit, Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr. should get the most minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat

The Heat will likely start Tyler Herro as the point guard as Kyle Lowry is absent for this clash. The rest of the lineup remains the same, though. Duncan Robinson will take on his usual shooting guard role in the backcourt and Jimmy Butler will be the small forward.

PJ Tucker will continue to be the power forward and Bam Adebayo will dominate the paint as the center. Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent should get major minutes off the bench seeing as Herro will likely start.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Miami Heat

G - Tyler Herro | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

