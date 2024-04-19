Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for April 19 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat square off to decide which team makes the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday. The Bulls come into this game after beating the Atlanta Hawks 131-116 in Wednesday's 9-10 seed elimination game. Meanwhile, the Heat lost 105-104 in the 7-8 seed game to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat have been more consistent than the Bulls but not the most clinical. Injuries have bugged both teams for most of the year. While that doomed Miami, Chicago seems to have benefitted from it after finding the right combinations to thrive.

Miami would've had the edge by a more significant margin at full strength, but a few crucial injuries make this a 50-50 contest. The Bulls can get hot with DeMar DeRozan and Coby White leading their offense, and the Heat may not have a response to that.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for Apr. 19

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Bulls continue to have a lengthy injury report with eight names. Lonzo Ball, Onuralp Bitim, Zach LaVine, Julian Phillips, and Patrick Williams are among the regular absentees. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso, Andre Drummond, and Ayo Dosunmu are questionable to play.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Knee Onuralp Bitim Out Eye Alex Caruso Questionable Ankle Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Quad Andre Drummond Questionable Ankle Zach LaVine Out Foot Julian Phillips Out Foot Patrick Williams Out Foot

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat have listed four players, including Jimmy Butler, who is out for multiple weeks with a knee injury. Terry Rozier also remains sidelined with a neck issue, while Duncan Robinson is probable. Josh Richardson, a staple on the Heat's injury report, is out, too.

Player Status Injury Jimmy Butler Out Knee Josh Richardson Out Shoulder Duncan Robinson Probable Back Terry Rozier Out Neck

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat 2024 Play-In Tournament Game?

ESPN will broadcast the Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat game nationally, while NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Suns will provide local coverage. Fans outside local areas and the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Kaseya Center, the Heat's home floor.

Miami is slightly favored to win as it has a homecourt advantage. The Heat also had a better year than the Bulls, who have struggled against worthy opponents amid their resurgence.

However, with Jimmy Butler out, the Heat don't have that big an advantage. They are staring at the possibility of not making the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018-19. The Bulls also have a few injury concerns, especially with Alex Caruso being iffy to play. He's been one of the key members of their resurgence, so his absence could prove costly.

