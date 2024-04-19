Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat NBA play-in game: Top 10 player prop markets available

The Chicago Bulls will face the Miami Heat in Miami on Friday to clinch the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff table for the season. The Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the play-in tournament, while the Heat fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday to fight again for a playoff spot.

While the Heat will be without their star forward Jimmy Butler (knee), they are -1.5 point favorites to clinch the victory on their home court to advance in the playoffs. The total is set at 205.5.

Top players props in Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat (Play-In Tournament)

No. 10: Ayo Dosunmu Rebounds, Under 3.5 (-137)

Dosunmu is averaging 2.8 rebounds per season and Bam Adebayo's presence will make it more difficult for Dosunmu to grab rebounds.

No. 9: Nikola Vucevic Points: Over 17.5 (-105)

The Chicago Bulls center has dropped 24+ points in the last four games and is anticipated to keep the momentum alive in the crucial matchup against the Miami Heat. He has also averaged 18 points in the season to further build the case.

No. 8: Bam Adebayo Points: Under 20.5 (-113)

Adebayo is anticipated to focus on the defensive end and allow Tyler Herro to come through on the offensive end in the upcoming game in Butler's absence.

Adebayo is averaging just 10 points this season and has not played a game yet against the Chicago Bulls this season.

No. 7: DeMar DeRozan Assists: Over 5.5 (-137)

With the Miami Heat looking to lock down DeRozan's scoring ability, the Bulls star may need to switch to a playmaking mode to assist his teammates in scoring. DeMar averaged 5.3 assists in the regular season, which is just below the line.

He took on a playmaking role in the Chicago Bulls' play-in first-round game against the Atlanta Hawks, which saw Coby White explode for 42 points while DeRozan put up nine assists.

No. 6: Bam Adebayo Rebounds: Over 11.5 (+105)

Adebayo is a rebounding machine and is expected to increase his efficiency further in the upcoming game. Though he's not played against the Bulls this season, he is averaging 12 rebounds per game and will look to offset Butler's absence with some extra effort.

No. 5: DeMar DeRozan Points: Over 25.5 (-120)

Though he had a comparatively quiet game with 22 points against the Hawks on Wednesday, which featured his teammates erupting to contribute more, DeMar DeRozan is anticipated to drop a sizeable contribution against the Miami Heat on Friday.

Averaging 31 points in his last five games, DeRozan is anticipated to make the most of Jimmy Butler's absence as they attempt to secure the final playoff spot.

No. 4: Jamie Jacquez Jr. Points: Over 13.5 (-115)

In Butler's absence, other Heat players need to step up in this must-win encounter. Jaime Jacquez Jr. exceeded expectations in the last three games, even with Butler present. Averaging 15 points in the regular season, Jacquez is anticipated to bring more to the table against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

No. 3: Coby White Points: Over 20.5 (-102)

Coming off a 42-point career-high explosion against the Atlanta Hawks to advance the Heat into the second round of the play-in tournament, Coby White is anticipated to build on the momentum gained against the Miami Heat team that's without Jimmy Butler.

White averaged 19.1 points in the regular season; however, in the upcoming must-win match, he's expected to make a sizeable contribution for the Chicago Bulls as they attempt to take down the Heat.

No. 2: Nikola Vucevic Points + Rebounds + Assists, Under 32.5 (-118)

Bam Adebayo is anticipated to lock down Nikola Vucevic's efficiency in the upcoming game. Behind Adebayo, the Miami Heat are third in points allowed per game (108.4) and fifth in defensive rating (112.2)

Moreover, Vucevic is averaging just 29.9 combined points, rebounds, and assists against the Heat this season.

No. 1: Tyler Herro Made 3s: Over 3.5 (-140)

In the absence of Butler in the upcoming matchup, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will need Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to pick up the slack. Herro is tied with Butler for the leading scorer title for the Heat this season and is the go-to option to ignite the Heat's scoring with Butler not playing.

With the Chicago Bulls allowing the second-most three-pointers this season (14.6), Miami Heat's sharpshooter Herro is likely to make the most of the situation and drop more threes to help clinch the victory.

