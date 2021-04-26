Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will welcome the Chicago Bulls in a riveting 2020-21 NBA matchup at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday. The Heat will look to secure a win against the Bulls for the third time this season.

Both Eastern Conference teams will be keen to make a statement in this back-to-back matchup. The Chicago Bulls will try to end a poor 3-7 run in their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will look to accumulate as many wins as they can to qualify for the postseason.

Game Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, April 26th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 27th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are 11th in the Eastern Conference after making a 25-35 start to their campaign. They will fancy qualifying for the play-in tournament if they can embark on a winning run.

There are a few exceptional players in the Chicago Bulls roster. However, the team has lacked the synergy needed to win games.

Nevertheless, Zach LaVine has continually shown his abilities on the court, leading the team in points (27.5) and assists (5.1) per game. The Bulls are at the top of the defensive rebounds leaderboard in the league but are ranked 16th in defensive rating.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic has stepped up in the absence of Zach LaVine, posting incredible numbers on a daily basis. LaVine is absent because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The Chicago Bulls center has been sensational this season, averaging 22.2 points (second-highest) and 10.2 rebounds while shooting at 51.3% from the field.

The Chicago Bulls center has been sensational this season, averaging 22.2 points (second-highest) and 10.2 rebounds while shooting at 51.3% from the field.

In his last outing, which was against the Miami Heat, he recorded 26 points and 14 assists in a 101-106 loss for his team.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Garrett Temple | Shooting Guard - Cony White | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Miami Heat Preview

Bam Adebayo (#13) of the Miami Heat

As things stand, the Miami Heat should feature in the play-in tournament for a shot at qualifying for the postseason. That's not what was expected of the NBA Finals finalists coming into this season. However, after an indifferent start to their campaign, the seventh-placed Heat will have a chance of moving a place up the standings with a win over the Chicago Bulls.

Eight Miami Heat players are averaging double digits in points this campaign, but the team is ranked 23rd in offensive rating. The Heat defense deserves praise, though, as they are ranked sixth in defensive rating, thanks to the exploits of Bam Adebayo, who is leading team in blocks with 59.

Adebayo has been impressive at both ends of the court for the Miami Heat. He is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds per outing. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have also been major contributors in the Heat's offense.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (left) of the Miami Heat and KZ Okpala

Jimmy Butler is perhaps the most hardworking player for the Miami Heat. The forward has the highest average of minutes played in the entire roster.

He is also leading the team in scoring (21.3 points) and assists (7.3) per game. A good display from Butler often guarantees the team a win.

He is also leading the team in scoring (21.3 points) and assists (7.3) per game. A good display from Butler often guarantees the team a win.

Miami Heat Starting Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Bulls vs Heat Prediction

This match could feature an intense battle of two centers.

Nikola Vucevic is the standout producer for the Bulls, and is difficult to be contained. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo is known for his defensive prowess and never backs down from a challenge. Whoever wins this duel might just as easily hand his team the victory.

The Heat might coast through because they have better players in other positions. Although their offense could get a massive boost from Vucevic's efforts, it might not be enough to guarantee them the win.

Where to watch Bulls vs Heat?

The game between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat will be televised locally on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Chicago. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.