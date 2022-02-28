Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will host the Chicago Bulls at the FTX Arena on Monday in a clash between the top two Eastern Conference teams. In the previous two meetings between the sides this season, the Heat triumphed on both occasions.

The Bulls have been exceptional this season, despite a recent slate of injuries to key players on their roster. Under the experienced stewardship of head coach Billy Donovan, the Bulls are second in the East and hold a 39-22 record thus far.

The Bulls’ offensive firepower in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine has helped them stay near the top of the East. The Bulls offensive rating(11.38) and ranking (fourth) are a testament to this. They’re 15-13 away from home this season as they start a two-game road trip against the Heat.

At the same time, the Heat have enjoyed success, driven by their “Big-Three” in Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro has consistently been a spark coming off the bench, leading the second unit as he looks to be a Sixth-Man of the year candidate.

The Heat are the leaders in the East; with a 40-21 record, and have designs on holding onto the one-seed come the playoffs. Erik Spoelstra has made sure the team is both offensively and defensively strong, and the benefits are evident when you watch them play.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, February 28; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, February 29; 6:00 AM)

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The duo of DeRozan and LaVine has been exceptional

At the start of the season, there were a lot of question marks surrounding the Bulls’ off-season moves, as they ended up with a bunch of new players. But their roster took almost no time to find their chemistry and play together cohesively.

Despite the absence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso for a while now, the Bulls are still staying on top as forward DeMar DeRozan has resurfaced into stardom this season. Prior to this game, the Bulls had a six-game homestand – winning five out of six contests.

Apart from the regulars, the likes of Nikola Vucevic and Coby White have made headway, performing consistently on both ends of the floor. Based on their current record and team chemistry, the Bulls are likely to go deep into the playoffs this season.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

One of the best mid-range shooters in the game today, DeRozan has been on an absolute tear this season – leading the league with 1,615 points scored. Prior to the Heat match-up, the Bulls were on a six-game homestand in which DeRozan averaged 37.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

DeMar DeRozan has played 57 games this season, scoring 30 or more points in 23 games so far. Opponents are having a tough time slowing him down as he capitalizes on his almost unstoppable jumper.

DeRozan has been shooting nearly 52% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc – both better than his career averages of around 46% and 28% respectively.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Ayo Dosunmu; Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine; Small Forward: Javonte Green; Power Forward: DeMar DeRozan; Center: Nikola Vucevic.

Miami Heat Preview

Bam Adebayo is coming off a season-high 36 points

Expectations were relatively high for the Miami Heat at the start of the season, but they’ve since gone on to impressively exceed those expectations. Playing an exceptional team brand of basketball, the Bulls roster features some of the best defenders in the league, keeping opponents scoring low on a regular basis.

The squad has suffered a few tough stretches of games, owing to injury trouble, but have bounced back stronger each time. Going into the Chicago Bulls' match-up, the Miami Heat are on a three-game winning streak – after they beat the San Antonio Spurs in their last fixture.

With Chicago sitting just one game behind them, every upcoming fixture will be crucial in Miami's bid to hold on to the top spot in the East.

Key Player – Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has proved to be an all-round contributor for the Heat, scoring points with ease and making crucial stops on the defensive end. Having played only 36 games this season, Adebayo is averaging 19 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Adebayo is coming off a season-high 36 points in the win against the Spurs, shooting an efficient 66.7% from the field. Since the All-Star break, he has also improved his defensive contributions – recording three steals and seven blocks in two games.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Gabe Vincent; Shooting Guard: Duncan Robinson; Small Forward: Jimmy Butler; Power Forward: P.J. Tucker; Center: Bam Adebayo.

Bulls vs Heat Match Prediction

Both teams are offensively and defensively sound, which points to why they hold the top two spots in the East. It is expected to be a well-fought contest, with the Bulls having the edge – due to Kyle Lowry’s absence. Lowry is expected to miss the upcoming fixture due to personal reasons.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat?

The Chicago Bulls' match against the Miami Heat will be broadcast on local TV – BSSUN and NBCSCH. You can also catch the action live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by David Nyland