Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 19 | 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament

The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls in the final Eastern Conference play-in game of the season. The winning team qualifies as the eighth seed and faces the Boston Celtics in the first round. Miami lost 105-104 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the seventh-seed game, while Chicago beat the Atlanta Hawks 131-116 in the eliminator.

The two teams met four times in the regular season and split the series 2-2. They most recently met on Dec. 16, with the Heat winning 118-116. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, while DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and three blocks for Chicago.

The Bulls lead the all-time regular-season series 65-64. They also lead the all-time playoff matchups at 18-13.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT at Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls injury report for April 19

Zach LaVine (surgery on right foot), Patrick Williams (left foot) and Lonzo Ball (knee) continue to be out. Julian Phillips (foot) and Onuralp Bitim (detached retina in right eye) are out as well. Alex Caruso (ankle), Andre Drummond (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps) are questionable but should play in the win-or-go home game.

Miami Heat injury report for April 19

The Heat not only lost the game to the 76ers, but Jimmy Butler sprained his MCL as well. With Butler sidelined for several weeks, Miami has a mountain to climb from here on. Terry Rozier (neck) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder) are out as well. Duncan Robinson is probable with a back issue.

Here’s a look at the Bulls vs Heat starting lineups and depth charts for April 19.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups and depth chart

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Coby White Ayo Dosunmu Jevon Carter SG Ayo Dosunmu Dalen Terry Alex Caruso SF Alex Caruso Javonte Green Dalen Terry PF DeMar DeRozan Torrey Craig Javonte Green C Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond Adama Sanogo

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Caleb Martin Tyler Herro Delon Wright SG Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Patty Mills SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith Duncan Robinson PF Nikola Jovic Caleb Martin Jaime Jaquez Jr. C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Key matchups

DeMar DeRozan vs Miami’s defense

If the Bulls are to reach the playoffs, it all comes down to DeMar DeRozan. If he can have a strong game, Chicago could upset Miami at home, especially with Butler out. This game should come down to the wire, and that's exactly where DeRozan excels with his mid-range game. If the Heat’s defense can slow down DeRozan, half the battle will be won by Miami.

Chicago backcourt vs Miami backcourt

The Bulls backcourt had a stellar game against the Hawks. Coby White went off for 42 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points. Miami’s Tyler Herro had 25 points against Philly, but it was on 9-of-27 shooting. If the Heat are to have a chance, Herro needs to have an efficient night.

White and Dosunmu have played like stars this season and that should continue Friday. If Herro has another poor shooting night, it could get ugly for Miami, with Butler not there to rescue the team with his usual playoff heroics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback