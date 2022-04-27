Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 27th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022 

The Chicago Bulls will visit the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in a must-win game for them. As things stand, the Bucks have a 3-1 series lead after winning their previous match-up on the road.

DeMar DeRozan was not too effective in Game 4, shooting only 40% from the field and missing all his three-point attempts. Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams chipped in with 44 points combined, but their efforts did not amount to the Bulls going ahead – throughout the game, barring a three-point lead early in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to complete a double-double, with Grayson Allen contribution 27 points from the bench. Allen dropped six three-pointers in just 29 minutes. The Bucks walked away with a comfortable 119-95 win on the road, giving themselves a chance to wrap up the series at home in Game 5.

The Bucks have looked like the better team for most of the series, but the Bulls have shown sparks of brilliance. However, the Bulls need to pick up their defensive intensity to reignite their hopes of a deep playoff run.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine's unavailablity can be detrimental to the Bulls' chances of forcing Game 6

The Bulls have suffered another setback, with Zach LaVine entering the league’s health and safety protocols – being listed as questionable for Game 5. Alex Caruso is listed as questionable as well, due to the protocols surrounding a concussion. Lonzo Ball and Matt Thomas will remain on the sidelines with their status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Questionable Health and safety protocols Alex Caruso Questionable Head concussion protocols Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear Matt Thomas Out Right lower leg contusion

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Antetokounmpo will be determined to wrap up the series at home

George Hill is listed as questionable, suffering from an abdominal strain. Khris Middleton will be out of action until his left ankle MCL sprain is reevaluated.

Player Name Status Reason George Hill Questionable Abdominal strain Khris Middleton Out Left knee MCL sprain

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 27th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 6 +600 O 217.5 (-110) +12.5 (-115) Milwaukee Bucks 3 -900 U 217.5 (-110) -12.5 (-105)

The Bucks are favored to win at home, with momentum and roster depth on their side. The Bucks finished the regular season with a third-best offensive rating (115.1), as opposed to the Bulls (113.2) finishing 13th in the same category.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

1. So far, the Bulls have averaged 94 points in the series.

2. The Bulls had a 19-22 record on the road this season.

3. Nikola Vucevic has recorded a double-double in three of four games so far.

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks were 27-14 at home this season.

2. The Bucks have averaged 108.2 points in the series so far.

3. Without Khris Middleton, the Bucks have managed to win by an average margin of 27 points in Games 3 & 4.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso is expected to start as a point guard, with support from Ayo Dosunmu at shooting guard. DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams will fill forward positions, with Nikola Vucevic starting at center to round up the starting five.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Zach LaVine has entered Health & Safety protocols.



He will not travel with the team today to Milwaukee, per Billy Donovan, but will continue to test before Game 5. Zach LaVine has entered Health & Safety protocols.He will not travel with the team today to Milwaukee, per Billy Donovan, but will continue to test before Game 5. https://t.co/EC0OGG7RXO

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Bobby Portis at small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo will start as a power forward, with Brook Lopez operating from the center position.

1. The Bulls had a 9-6 record without Zach LaVine this season.

2. The Bucks’ defense has held the Bulls to a shooting average below 40% in the series.

3. Grayson Allen has averaged 5.5 three-pointers in the last two games.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Small Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward – Patrick Williams | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Forward – Bobby Portis | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez.

