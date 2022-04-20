Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum for Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The reigning champions won Game 1 93-86 in a low-scoring dogfight and will try to protect their homecourt advantage in this clash before heading to Illinois for Games 3 and 4.

The Bulls lost the first game of the series down the stretch despite coming back from a 16-point deficit. After trailing for the entire game, they tied the score with roughly four minutes left in the third quarter. However, their poor shooting and subpar defense led to the eventual loss.

Chicago shot at an abysmal 19% clip from beyond the arc and just 32% overall from the field.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



| Bulls-Bucks Game 1 Mini-Movie "We fought back and let them know we were here."| Bulls-Bucks Game 1 Mini-Movie "We fought back and let them know we were here."🎥 | Bulls-Bucks Game 1 Mini-Movie https://t.co/WjJWCmECtG

The Bucks shot poorly themselves, but holding their opponents to sub-40% shooting allowed them to take the victory on their homecourt. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points on 10-19 shooting from the field. He went only one-of-four from downtown, but effectively converted 60% of his two-point buckets.

However, Khris Middleton had a poor overall offensive outing in Game 1. He registered just 11 points on 30% shooting from the floor, including one-of-seven (14%) from beyond the arc. He did have six assists but also recorded seven turnovers to go with it. Middleton will be expected to score at a better efficiency moving forward.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball and Matt Thomas are the only two players on the injury report for Chicago. Thomas was questionable for Game 1 but didn't lace up and has been ruled out for the upcoming contest.

Ball is out for the rest of the postseason after tearing his meniscus while Thomas is dealing with a contusion in his lower left leg.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Matt Thomas Out Right Lower Leg Contusion

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis are both probable for this game due to back soreness and calf contusion, respectively. Nwora was probable in Game 1 as well but didn't play while Portis played 23 minutes.

George Hill is ruled out due to a strained abdomen.

Player Name Status Reason George Hill Out Abdominal Strain Jordan Nwora Probable Back Soreness Bobby Portis Probable Right Calf Contusion

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Milwaukee Bucks (3) 1-0 -550 U 225 -10 Chicago Bulls (6) 0-1 +410 O 225 +10

The Bucks are the clear favorites to win this game. They are the reigning champions and have a lot of firepower on both ends of the floor. Moreover, the game is on their home floor which will also give them a significant advantage.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were 19-22 on the road in the regular season. DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points in Game 1. Alex Caruso had two steals in Game 1.

Click Here to register on FanDuel and bet on DeMar DeRozan dropping 30+ points.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were 27-14 at home in the regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed 16 boards in Game 1. Jrue Holiday had six assists in Game 1.

Click Here to register on FanDuel and bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping a triple-double.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will likely deploy their lineup from Game 1. Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine will start in the backcourt while DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams will be the forwards.

Nikola Vucevic will be the center as usual and Ayo Dosunmu, Javonte Green and Coby White will get the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks tweaked their lineup a little in Game 1. Wesley Matthews started the game instead of Grayson Allen as the off-guard while Jrue Holiday continued in the backcourt. They could stick with the same this time around as well.

Khris Middleton will be the small forward and Giannis Antetokounmpo will retain his power forward position. Brook Lopez should be the center as usual.

The Bucks are 5-0 against the Bulls this season, including the playoffs. Bobby Portis grabbed 12 boards in Game 1. Zach LaVine dropped 18 points in Game 1.

Click Here to register on FanDuel and bet on Zach LaVine dropping 30+ points.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Alex Caruso | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMaR DeRozan | F - Patrick Williams | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Wesley Matthews | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Milwaukee Chicago 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra