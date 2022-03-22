Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will see an end to their four-game road trip as they head home to face the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on March 22nd.

The Chicago Bulls will head into this away fixture on the back of a 113-99 win against the Toronto Raptors at home. The fifth-seeded Bulls improved to a 42-29 record while preventing a significant slide down the Eastern Conference ladder.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will head into this game on the back of a 119-138 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a loss to close out their road-trip, the Bucks found themselves tied for second-seed in the East with a 44-27 record.

Tuesday's game will be the third matchup of the season between the two teams. Milwaukee will head into the game with a 2-0 lead. Although Chicago has some momentum as they go into this matchup, playing the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back poses some major challenges.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Bulls Preview

DeMar DeRozan looks on at the game

The Bulls notched an important win against the Raptors on Monday. Snapping a three-game losing streak, Chicago managed to hold onto their position at fifth in the East.

The Bulls haven't been as consistent in the month of March. With a 3-7 record in 10 games this month, Chicago has seen a turnaround in their placement on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.

This stretch has seen solid performances from their current Big Three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. But due to poor bench contributions, Chicago has suffered with late-game execution.

However, there is some good news for the Bulls as Patrick Williams made a comeback from injury against Toronto. While Lonzo Ball is still out indefinitely, having a key player return to the side will be a good boost in morale.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Khris Middleton attempts to drive past a defender

Although the Bucks are coming off a bad loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they've still had a fairly stable month as they enjoyed three wins in their last five games and held onto a top-three position.

Milwaukee have gradually rounded out into playoff form as they feature a fully healthy roster. Although the loss to Minnesota saw a poor performance overall, the Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the game.

Antetokounmpo's absence saw an absolute breakdown in defense as Minnesota took over the game early on. Notching 30+ points in every quarter, Milwaukee only found their rhythm late in the game as they scored 37 in the fourth.

Going 2-2 on their road trip, the Bucks managed to come out of the trip without giving up too many games. However, with a relatively challenging schedule coming up, Milwaukee will need to rack up wins to clinch a playoff berth soon.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls VS Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 42-29 +200 Over 231 (-110) +6 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 44-27 -245 Under 231 (-110) -6 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Milwaukee Bucks to emerge as winners in this matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Considering their superior record and homecourt advantage, the Bucks will also enjoy having a day's rest prior to the matchup.

Chicago has some momentum heading into this game. However, going 0-3 on their road trip does them no favors against a top-three seed team in the East.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Chicago Bulls VS Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are on a three-game road losing streak. The Bulls have an offensive rating of 111.0 in March. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 24-12 record when playing at home. The Bucks are ranked fifth in the league in offensive rating (120.8). Milwaukee allows an average 111.3 points per game to be scored by opposing teams.

Bulls vs Bucks Match Predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks' matchup on Tuesday night should see them emerge as the winners against the Chicago Bulls.

While the series has become a bit of a grudge match considering the Grayson Allen-Alex Caruso collision earlier in the season, Milwaukee has emerged as a superior team thus far.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Bucks have dominated the Bulls for the most part. Facing a fatigued Bulls team at home is a massive advantage for Milwaukee at this point.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Bucks game?

The Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports WI. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ.

