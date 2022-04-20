Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 20th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will be home against the Chicago Bulls for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The Bucks defeated the Bulls in a closely contested affair on Sunday, winning 93-86. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic went for 24 points and 17 rebounds in a losing effort.

The Bucks didn't shoot the ball particularly well in Game 1 but were still able to grind out a win due to a great defensive performance. The Bulls were held to just 15 points in the 4th quarter by the Bucks defense, which a year ago was a key factor in helping Milwaukee lift its first championship in 50 years.

Chicago limped into the postseason, losing four of their last five games down the stretch, landing them the sixth seed in the East. The Bulls looked a lot better defensively than they were to close out the regular season, as they were able to hold the Bucks to just 40.5% from the field.

Unfortunately, their own offensive struggles proved to be their downfall as they shot just 18.9% from three and 32.3% overall. They'll look to find more consistency on offense Wednesday before the series shifts back to Chicago.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20th, 9:30 PM EDT

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, MI

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Bulls +400 +10 (-110) Over 225.5 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks -520 -10 (-110)) Under 225.5 (-110)

The Bulls covered the 10.5 spread as the underdogs in Game 1, and they've gone 4-1 against the spread in their previous five road games.

On the other hand, the Bucks have been unable to cover the spread in four straight games as home favorites. Although Game 1 was a defensive battle, the total has gone over in five of Chicago's last seven games and six of Milwaukee's last seven.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Best Picks

Pick #1: Alex Caruso Over 10.5 Points + Assists (-115)

Caruso started Game 1 and logged 33 minutes in the loss. The former Lakers guard has been a key player for the Bulls, especially with the season-ending injury to starting point guard Lonzo Ball. Caruso should see a large workload again, with the Bulls looking to even the series Wednesday.

Pick #2: Nikola Vucevic Over 9.5 Rebounds (-140)

Vucevic pulled down 17 rebounds in 39 minutes during the Bulls' Game 1 loss. The All-Star center should once again play big minutes and be Chicago's leading rebounder as he has averaged 11.0 rebounds per game this season over 33.1 minutes.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Prediction

The Bulls fought hard in Game 1, and they'll be sure to leave everything on the floor in Wednesday's Game 2. They'll likely come up short and go behind two games in the series, but they should keep the game close and competitive.

Both teams shot well below their typical outputs in Game 1. Expect Game 2 to have more of an offensive rhythm and flow as these two teams boast too many elite scorers for Game 2 to be as low scoring as Game 1.

Prediction: Chicago Bulls +10 (-110) & Over 225.5 (-110)

