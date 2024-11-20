Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their four-game homestand on Wednesday night when the Chicago Bulls visit the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are coming off a 101-100 win over the Houston Rockets, while the Bulls got back on the winning track after beating the Detroit Pistons.

Wednesday's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Chicago prevailed on Oct. 25 at the Fiserv Forum, with Coby White scoring 35 points in the Bulls' 133-122 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks that night.

The game will also be the 269th regular season matchup between the Bulls and Bucks since their first one on Oct. 16, 1968, in Milwaukee. Chicago is slightly ahead 136-132 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. The Bulls have not won a season series against the Bucks since the 2015-16 campaign.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have five players on their injury report, four of whom are listed as out. Patrick Williams is tagged questionable because of a sore foot, but he's likely to suit up on Wednesday night. Williams played 33 minutes in Chicago's 122-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Lonzo Ball remains out with a sprained right wrist, and there's no timetable for his return. E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo and DJ Steward won't play on Wednesday after being assigned to the NBA G League. They will play for the Windy City Bulls in Hoffman States.

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks also have five players on their injury report, and four of them are listed as out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable due to a right patella tendinopathy. Antetokounmpo is considered a game-time decision and will likely get cleared before tip-off.

Khris Middleton is still out and waiting to make his season debut. He's recovering from double ankle surgery in the offseason, and there's no timetable for his return. Ryan Rollins is dealing with left shoulder instability, while AJ Johnson and Chris Livingston were assigned to the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Bulls

G - Josh Giddey | G - Coby White | F - Zach LaVine | F - Patrick Williams | C - Nikola Vucevic

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Josh Giddey Coby White Zach LaVine Patrick Williams Nikola Vucevic Lonzo Ball Ayo Dosunmu Dalen Terry Julian Phillips Jalen Smith Jevon Carter Talen Horton-Tucker Matas Buzelis Torrey Craig Adama Sanogo DJ Steward Chris Duarte E.J. Liddell

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Andre Jackson Jr. | F - Taurean Prince | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Khris Middleton Taurean Prince Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Delon Wright Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Pat Connaughton Bobby Portis AJ Green MarJon Beauchamp AJ Johnson Chris Livingston Liam Robbins Ryan Rollins Stanley Umude Tyler Smith

Note: Players in bold are out with injuries.

How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Bulls-Bucks game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be nationally televised on ESPN, as well as on local channels Chicago Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin.

The matchup is also available via live stream on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

