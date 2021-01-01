Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their first matchup of the 2020-2021 NBA season. The Chicago Bulls are red-hot with back-to-back decisive wins over the Wizards and will look forward to continuing their winning streak. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, split their mini-series with the Heat 1-1 and will look to add another win to improve their season standings in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 1st, 8 PM ET. (Saturday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls, even after being down four players due to the league's health and safety protocol, still came out on top in their previous matchup against the Wizards. The Bulls are in rebuilding mode this season and have ample confidence in their young talent to perform at the highest level.

The Bulls are playing like a cohesive unit with seven players scoring in double digits to begin the new season. Sharing the ball on the offense will give them an edge against any matchup.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is the rising star for the Chicago Bulls this season. He has had a solid opening so far, averaging 23.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

LaVine continues to play a flashy style, powered by his speed and elevation, which allow him to make great highlight plays. Look out for him to continue on that front with more epic dunks.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Otto Porter Jr., F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a shaky start to their 2020-2021 season. That said, they did shatter the NBA record for most three-pointers with 29 treys in their big win against the Miami Heat. The Bucks are still finding their rhythm on the floor and could soon begin dominating their opponents as everyone expects them to.

The Bucks, who led the East in their previous NBA campaign, can easily beat the young Bulls, provided they receive good production from their bench. Milwaukee has five players scoring in double digits so far.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannia Antetakounmpo

The reigning MVP of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is still finding his game this season. He is averaging 22.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. These numbers are below his MVP standards, and he will need to ramp up his efforts to keep his Bucks in contention for the top spot in the East.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte Divincenzo, F Kris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Bulls vs Bucks Prediction

The Chicago Bulls have been on a roll with two consecutive wins against a struggling Wizards team, but they lack the pieces to stop Giannis and company. Watch out for Giannis, Khris, and Jrue to have a big game at their home court and take the win against this young Bulls team.

Where to watch Bulls vs Bucks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Chicago. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.