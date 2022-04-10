Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will visit the Target Center in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Both teams have already secured their playoff spots in their respective conferences, so this game will have no bearings on seedings.

The Bulls are locked as the sixth seed in the East, comfortably clear at both ends of the table. Similarly, the Timberwolves are destined for the play-in tournament as the seventh seed. Hence, both teams have rested their stars for this game.

When the two teams met earlier this season on Feb. 11, Minnesota won 134-122 despite a 35-point performance from DeMar DeRozan.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are out due to being rested. Alex Caruso and Matt Thomas are out due to a lower back and leg contusion, respectively. Coby White is doubtful due to a sprained toe, while Lonzo Ball remains out due to a meniscus tear in his knee.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Nikola Vucevic Out Rest Zach LaVine Out Rest DeMar DeRozan Out Rest Alex Caruso Out Left Lower Back Contusion Coby White Doubtful Left Toe Sprain Matt Thomas Out Right Lower Leg Contusion

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to being rested, while Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell are both questionable. Beverley is suffering from a sore ankle, while Russell is dealing with a non-COVID 19-related illness.

Player Name Status Reason Karl-Anthony Towns Out Rest D'Angelo Russell Questionable Non-COVID 19 Illness Patrick Beverley Questionable Right Ankle Soreness

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 45-36 +215 O 229.5 +6.5 Minnesota Timberwolves 46-35 -265 U 229.5 -6.5

The Timberwolves are favorites to win this game because the Bulls have rested all their starters. The game is at the Target Center in Minneapolis, so that tips the scales in favor of the T-Wolves. Moreover, the Bulls are on a losing streak, while the Timberwolves have won three of their last four games.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are 18-22 on the road. The Bulls are 16-13 against Western Conference teams Patrick Williams is shooting 47% from the three-point range since his return from injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are 26-14 at home. Anthony Edwards dropped 49 points and six threes in his last game. The Timberwolves are 14-15 against Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will likely start Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. in the backcourt, with Javonte Green playing small forward. Patrick Williams will likely be the power forward, while Tristan Thompson could be the center.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will likely deploy Jordan McLaughlin and Malik Beasley in the backcourt if Beverley and Russell don't play. Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt could be the forward pair and Naz Reid the center.

The totals have gone OVER in four of the Timberwolves' last five games. The totals have gone OVER in four of the Bulls' last five games. The Bulls are on a four-game losing streak.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Derrick Jones Jr. | F - Javonte Green | F - Patrick Williams | C - Tristan Thompson.

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - Jordan McLaughlin | G - Malik Beasley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Naz Reid.

