Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

The Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Chicago is 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-29 record, while Minnesota is seventh in the West with a 27-23 record.

The two teams have played each other 68 times, with Chicago holding a 39-29 lead. This will be the second and final game between them this season. The T-Wolves won their previous game 135-119 on Nov. 7, behind Anthony Edwards’ 33 points, while the Bulls were led by Nikola Vucevic’s 25 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and Chicago Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bulls (+400) vs. Timberwolves (-550)

Spread: Bulls (+11) vs. Timberwolves (-11)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o227.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u227.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Bulls are fresh off of trading away Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings as a part of a three-team deal. Chicago got Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and its 2025 first-round pick back from the San Antonio Spurs.

Life without LaVine got off to a good start for the Bulls, as they defeated the Miami Heat 133-124 on Tuesday. Josh Giddey led the team in scoring with 24 points, while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu recorded 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Minnesota is on a two-game losing streak and has won six of its past 10 games. The T-Wolves lost 116-114 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Naz Reid led the team with 30 points, while Anthony Edwards had 21 points.

The Timberwolves are without their offseason acquisitions Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who are out with a right groin strain and a turf toe injury, respectively.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Josh Giddey’s points total is set at 13.5, a mark he has crossed in three straight games. Take a risk, and bet on the over.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 30.5. Oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over. We, however, predict the opposite, as this should be a high-scoring game and Edwards should surpass the 30.5-point mark.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the T-Wolves to win at home. The Bulls will play the second leg of a back-to-back and should have tired legs. While Minnesota should get the win, it could struggle to cover the spread as it deals with injuries to key players. This should be a high-scoring game, with the team total going past 227.5 points.

