Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will visit the Smoothie King Center for a clash against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. In their last meeting this season, Zach LaVine had a standout performance, He dropped 32 points on 57.9% shooting to help the Bulls win 128-112.

The Bulls have been having a tough stretch of games. They lost the first fixture of a five-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks. All the Bulls' starters scored in double digits, combining for 83 points. However, DeMar DeRozan's poor shooting meant they lost 98-126.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, could not stop the Hornets’ comeback in their 106-103 loss. From the Hornets' nine-man rotation, only Kelly Oubre did not score in the fourth. CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas shot efficiently but were unable to close out the game.

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) are fifth in the East, trailing the Celtics (46-28), Bucks (45-27) and 76ers (45-27) by just three games. They have four more road games before they return home

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) are tenth in the West, trying to ensure they don’t slip out of the play-In tournament contention. While the San Antonio Spurs (29-44) are lurking just 1.5 games behind them, the Pelicans have a chance to increase the gap by beating them in their next fixture.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls need more output from their second unit.

DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable, as he's suffering from a strain in his left abductor. Zach LaVine is listed as probable, manging soreness in his left knee. Lonzo Ball remains unavailable.

Player Name Status Reason DeMar DeRozan Questionable Left abductor strain Zach LaVine Probable Left knee soreness Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans await the return of their big man.

Forward Brandon Ingram is doubtful, suffering from soreness in his right hamstring. Larry Nance Jr. is listed as probable, recovering from a knee injury. Zion Williamson is yet to make a return after fracturing his right foot, while Kira Lewis Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Ingram Doubtful Right hamstring soreness Larry Nance Jr. Probable Right knee injury Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right knee injury

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 42-30 -115 O 227.5 (-110) -1 (-110) New Orleans Pelicans 30-42 -105 U 227.5 (-110) +1 (-110)

The Pelicans are expected to win against at home, as they boast a better defensive rating than the Bulls. Both the teams have poor defensive ratings, with the Bulls ranking 21st and the Pelicans 19th, suggesting a high-scoring affair could ensue.

Odds sourced from Caesars SB.

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

1. The Bulls have averaged 109.1 points per game on the road this season.

2. The Bulls have won only three of their last 10 games.

3. DeMar DeRozan has put up 27.4 points per game on the road this season.

New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

1. The Pelicans have a 16-20 record at home this season.

2. The Pelicans have won three of their last five games.

3. The Pelicans are 5-17 without Brandon Ingram this season.

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine are likely to assume backcourt duties for the Bulls, with Javonte Green starting as a small forward. Patrick Williams could get the starting nod at power forward if DeRozan is ruled out; with Nikola Vucevic manning the paint.

New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte’ Graham and CJ McCollum are expected to start in the backcourt, with Herbert Jones stepping in for Brandon Ingram at small forward. Jaxson Hayes is likely to be the starting power forward, with Jonas Valanciunas as the rim protector at the five.

1. The Bulls have a 15-12 record against Western Conference teams this season.

2. The Pelicans have scored 110.8 points per game at home this season.

3. CJ McCollum is averaging 25 points in his last five games.

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard – Zach LaVine | Small Forward – Javonte Green | Power Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard – Devonte’ Graham | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Herbert Jones | Power Forward – Jaxson Hayes | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.

