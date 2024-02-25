Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 25

The Chicago Bulls gear up to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in New Orleans, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. E.T. This is their second matchup of the season, with the Bulls their previous encounter in Chicago.

The Bulls (26-30) are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have won five of their last 10 games and dealing with a two-game losing streak, after being defeated 129-112 by the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday.

The New Orleans Pelicans (34-23), meanwhile, are placed fifth in the Western Conference, having won eight of their last 10 games. They lost their previous game on Friday against the Miami Heat at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Chicago Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Williams are out for the season while Torrey Craig will be out for a few weeks.

Head coach Billy Donovan is expected to use a starting lineup of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans also have listed four players on their injury report: CJ McCollum and Dyson Daniels are reported out for the game. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are reported as questionable for the game, and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Head coach Willie Green is projected to use a starting lineup of Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, and Jose Alvarado.

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

Though the Bulls handled the Pelicans 124-118 in their previous matchup in the season, the Pelicans are favored to win the matchup on Sunday.

The Bulls have been having issues on offense this season as they average 111.8 points per game, ranking them 25th in scoring. Their lack of point production is mainly coming from their inability to score at the three-point line.

On the other hand, the Pelicans are averaging 116.3 points per game on offense. New Orleans is defending well inside of the three-point. They allow an average of 112 points per game, ranking them eighth overall in points allowed. However, the Pelicans are allowing the second most three-point shot attempts per game.

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Moneyline: Bulls (2.30) vs Pelicans (1.65)

Spread: Bulls +3 (1.91) vs Pelicans -3 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o222) / 1.91 (u222)

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pelicans have a 58.3% chance of securing the win. DeMar DeRozan is the favorite to hit the most buckets.