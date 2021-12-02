Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks will square off for the third time in the 2021-22 NBA season on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls beat the Knicks 109-103 at home in their previous meeting, leveling the season series 1-1.

Chicago has struggled to record wins consistently of late. They have registered just two wins in their last five outings.

Nevertheless, Billy Donovan's men steamrolled past the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game. They beat them 133-119.

Nikola Vucevic scored 30 points, while DeMar DeRozan had 28, and Zach LaVine contributed 25 points to secure the win for the six-time NBA champions.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Zach & DeMar in November:



Zach:

25.3 points

5.2 reb

3.4 ast

48.9% FG



DeMar:

26.8 points

5.1 reb

4.1 ast

50.5% FG Zach & DeMar in November:Zach:25.3 points5.2 reb3.4 ast48.9% FGDeMar:26.8 points5.1 reb4.1 ast50.5% FG https://t.co/Rv8Q8hhQAe

Meanwhile, New York lost to their cross-town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, in their last game. Alec Burks and Julius Randle combined for 49 points, but the Knicks fell short, losing the tie 110-112.

They have now failed to record consecutive wins in their last 15 appearances.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will be without Coby White for this game. The guard, who recently made his return, has entered the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to miss multiple games.

White joins Patrick Williams on the report, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Coby White Out Health and safety protocols Patrick Williams Out Wrist; ligament tear

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks injury report features young star, RJ Barrett. The third-year forward is listed as questionable for this game because of a non-COVID illness.

Player Name Status Reason RJ Barrett Questionable Non-COVID Illness

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will likely start in the backcourt, with DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic completing the rest of the lineup.

Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks' new starting lineup featuring Alec Burks in the point guard position has been productive thus far, and they are unlikely to make any changes to that.

If RJ Barrett is cleared to play, he will continue to pair alongside Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier. The Knicks could opt to start Derrick Rose or Obi Toppin if Barrett is unavailable for the game.

Rose, Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Nerlens Noel are likely to play the most minutes among the reserves if they come off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Javonte Green; Center - Nikola Vucevic.

New York Knicks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Alec Burks; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar