Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls at the Madison Square Garden on Monday. This will be the final regular-season match-up between the two teams, with the Bulls holding a 2-1 series lead.

The Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-94 in their previous fixture, grabbing their first win in an ongoing five-game road trip. All the Bulls’ starters scored double-digits in the win, contributing 82 points to the team’s total.

The Knicks, meanwhile, recently completed a perfect three-game road trip with wins against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons. Alec Burks logged an efficient game in the 104-102 win against the Pistons, shooting 66.7% from the field.

The Chicago Bulls (43-31) are fifth in the East, going through a rough stretch of games. Their next game against the Wizards (32-42) will be the last of their ongoing road trip, with a tough stretch of home games lined up.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks (33-42) are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. With just seven games left in the regular season and the Knicks 4.5 games behind the spot for the play-In tournament, a loss will all but douse their slim postseason hopes.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The DeRozan-LaVine will look to get hot early in the game.

The Bulls will play without the services of Lonzo Ball as he recovers from a meniscus tear in his left knee. All other players are available.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear

New York Knicks Injury Report

RJ Barrett performing at a high-level will be crucial for the Knicks.

Quentin Grimes is listed as day-to-day, recovering from a knee injury. Nerlens Noel and Derrick Rose will remain on the sidelines with no set timetable for their return; while Cam Reddish and Kemba Walker are out for the season.

Player Name Status Reason Quentin Grimes Day-To-Day Knee injury recovery Nerlens Noel Out Foot injury Derrick Rose Out Right ankle injury Cam Reddish Out Shoulder; joint injury Kemba Walker Out Ruled out for season

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 43-31 -190 O 223.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) New York Knicks 33-42 +155 U 223.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110)

The Bulls are favorites to win at the Madison Square Garden, boasting a better all-round squad than their opponents. However, the Knicks have allowed opponents only 106.8 points per game, ranking seventh in the league in that category.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

1. The Bulls have a 28-18 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

2. The Bulls have won only two of their last five fixtures.

3. The Bulls are shooting 48.1% from the field, ranked second in the league.

New York Knicks

1. The Knicks have won six of their last 10 games.

2. The Knicks have a 15-21 record at home this season.

3. RJ Barrett has averaged 24.6 points in his last five outings.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso are expected to be the starting backcourt duo, with Dosunmu at point. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan should fill the forward positions, with Nikola Vucevic manning the paint to round up the starting five.

New York Knicks

Alec Burks and Evan Fournier will likely assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from RJ Barrett at small forward. Julius Randle shoulf start as a power forward, with Mitchell Robinson starting at center.

NBA @NBA Alec Burks strips it to seal the @nyknicks win! Alec Burks strips it to seal the @nyknicks win! 🔒 https://t.co/X4dohqkrl9

1. The Bulls have averaged 110.33 points against the Knicks this season.

2. The Knicks have put up 106.1 points per game at home this season.

3. DeMar DeRozan has 28.3 points per game against the Knicks this season.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard – Alex Caruso | Small Forward – Zach LaVine | Power Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

New York Knicks

Point Guard – Alec Burks | Shooting Guard – Evan Fournier | Small Forward – RJ Barrett | Power Forward – Julius Randle | Center – Mitchell Robinson.

