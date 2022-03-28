Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will continue their road trip when they face the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Monday, Mar. 28.

The Bulls will head into this matchup off a 98-94 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the victory, the fifth-place Bulls improved to 43-31 on the season. The Knicks, meanwhile, are also coming off a win. Beating the Detroit Pistons 104-102, the Knicks have won three on the trot to improve to 33-42 on the season.

Monday's matchup will be the fourth meeting of the season between the Bulls and the Knicks, with the former leading 2-1.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, Mar. 28, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY.

Chicago Bulls Preview

DeMar DeRozan in action for the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have been fairly disappointing in March. Although key pieces like Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams have returned to the rotation, Chicago has struggled to remain top five in the East.

Coming off a much-needed win against the Cavaliers, the Bulls need to keep up their good form to climb up the standings.

: 20 PTS, 5 REB

DeMar DeRozan & Zach LaVine combined for 45 points to propel the Bulls to the win on the road!

While their struggles can be attributed to inconsistent performances, Bulls superstar DeMar DeRozan has been a bit out of form, which hasn't helped their cause.

DeRozan is averaging 24 points per game in his last 10 games. That is a drastic drop off, considering the form he was in just before the All-Star break. With Chicago's offensive rating dropping to 109.6 in March, they need to turn things around and build on their latest win.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Alex Caruso | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

New York Knicks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks

Although the Knicks haven't played to their potential for most of the season, their recent stretch of outings has given fans something to be excited about. They have impressed during their ongoing three-game winning streak..

In the win against the Pistons, the Knicks saw solid contributions from RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, who combined for 41 points.

Their effort was complemented by 18 points apiece from Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley as New York held off a late-game push by the Pistons.

The Knicks may face some difficulties against the Bulls at home on the second night of a back-to-back. However, considering that their starters didn't play extensive minutes in the last game, New York has a relatively less fatigued roster.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - RJ Barrett | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 43-31 -210 Over 223 (-110) -5 (-110) New York Knicks 33-42 +146 Under 223 (-110) +5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Bulls to win this matchup primarily because of their superior record.

Although Chicago hasn't fared well in their recent outings and have struggled to win on the road, their away record of 17-21 trumps New York's home record of 15-21. Fatigue could also be a factor as they play the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.

Odds sourced from: FanDuel SB.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have a 2-1 series lead against the Knicks. The Bulls have an offensive rating of 107.8 in their last 10 games. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 28.3 points per game against New York this season.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are on a three-game winning streak. The Knicks have an offensive rating of 115 in their last 10 games. RJ Barrett has averaged 24.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his last 10 outings.

Bulls vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks should emerge as the winners in this matchup on Monday. Although the Chicago Bulls have a better overall record, they haven't been in top form this month. Moreover, their losing record on the road makes them vulnerable.

The Knicks may not have the best home record, but they will be heading into this game with a lot of momentum. That puts them in a very favorable position against the Bulls.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Knicks game?

The Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks game will be locally broadcast on MSG Network. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

