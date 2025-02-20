Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks will look to get revenge on the Chicago Bulls when they square off again to resume the regular season. Tom Thibodeau's team lost 139-126 in their previous meeting, but they will be on their home court this time.

The Knicks are 36-18 for the season and just 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the East. The Bulls, on the other hand, reached the All-Star break with a 22-33 record and are most likely heading toward a rebuild. Billy Donovan's team is 10th in the East, so they could technically still make the playoffs, but they face an uphill battle for the rest of the way.

Let's take a look at their rosters, injury reports, and depth charts ahead of their matchup.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Injury reports

Bulls injury report for Feb. 20

Patrick Williams managed to survive yet another trade deadline, but he won't be on the court Thursday to celebrate it. He's currently listed as out with a knee injury. The Bulls might also be without backup forward EJ Liddell, who missed their previous game vs. the Toronto Raptors and is still listed as day-to-day with a knee injury.

Knicks injury report for Feb. 20

The New York Knicks will be without some of their key guys for this game. Josh Hart is dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee, and OG Anunoby is listed as out with a foot injury, although he was upgraded to questionable.

Mitchell Robinson has yet to make his season debut due to an ankle injury, but he just started doing some 5-on-5 work. Also, Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) and Pacome Diadet (toe) are still out.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Josh Giddey Tre Jones Lonzo Ball SG Lonzo Ball Kevin Huerter Coby White SF Coby White Patrick Williams Dalen Terry PF Ayo Dosumnu Matas Buzelis Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Jalen Smith Zach Collins

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Miles McBride SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Precious Achiuwa Ariel Hukporti

Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks?

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 20.

The game will tip-off at 7:30 pm (ET). Home fans can watch at MSG (TV) or 880 ESPN New York (radio), and away fans can tune in to the Chicago Sports Network (TV) and 670 The Score (radio). The game will also be live streamed on FuboTV and the NBA League Pass app.

