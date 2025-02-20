Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the nine games on Thursday. Chicago is 10th in the East with a 22-33 record, while New York is third in the same conference with a 36-18 record.

The two teams have played each other 248 times in the regular season with the Bulls holding a 130-118 record. This will be their third and final game this season with Chicago winning the previous two games.

They last played on Jan. 4, when the Bulls won 139-126 behind Coby White’s 33 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 44 points and 16 rebounds for New York.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MSG and Chicago Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bulls (+525) vs. Knicks (-750)

Spread: Bulls (+12.5) vs. Knicks (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o242) vs. Knicks -110 (u242)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks preview

The Bulls were on a four-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break and had won just three of their past 10 games. They were also active before the trade deadline, as they sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

Chicago seems very unlikely to make much noise in the upcoming playoffs. It could make the play-in tournament but the ceiling isn’t high.

It last played on Feb. 12 against the Detroit Pistons, losing 128-110. Ayo Dosunmu led the team with 23 points, while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks last played the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12 and got a narrow 149-148 win in OT. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 44 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 36 points.

Josh Hart, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the game, is ruled out for Thursday's game because of patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee.

New York is on a two-game winning streak and has won eight of its past 10 games. It is also 19-10 at home. The team looks primed for a long playoff run and is one of the favorites to come out of the East.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks betting props

Coby White’s points total is set at 19.5, which is over his season average of 18.2 points. He is coming off of two rough games where he combined for just 12 points on 4-of-27 shooting. His poor form could continue after a seven-day break between games. Bet on the under.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 27.5. He scored 44 and 40 points in the past two games. Bet on the big man to continue his good form.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a blowout win at home. We expect the same as they have been the far better team this season. Bet on New York to cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 242 points.

