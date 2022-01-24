Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will hope to snap a two-game losing skid when they take on the reeling OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Monday. Chicago’s injury-riddled lineup is likely to get a boost against Oklahoma with the potential return of Zach LaVine and Javonte Green.

Without several key players, the Bulls lost to the young Orlando Magic in their last game. DeMar DeRozan produced his usual stellar performance, but had very little support. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago’s other star, struggled in the loss.

Meanwhile, few teams in the NBA are playing as poorly as the OKC Thunder have been of late. Their once-solid defense was almost unrecognizable in their last 11 games, where they have gone 1-10. The lone bright spot in their slump has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who looks more and more like OKC’s franchise player.

Josh Giddey and Lu Dort have to get back to their usual performances to bring much-needed help to Gilgeous-Alexander. If they get back on track while the defense reverts to its old gritty self, the Thunder might cause a few surprises for the visiting Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine and Javonte Green have been upgraded to doubtful by the Chicago Bulls. They were designated questionable before the matchup against the Orlando Magic. The pair are likely to suit up against OKC now.

Alex Caruso (wrist), Lonzo Ball (knee), Patrick Williams (wrist) and Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) are not making the trip to Oklahoma.

Player: Status: Reason: LaVine, Zach Doubtful Knee Green, Javonte Doubtful Abductor Caruso, Alex Out Wrist Ball, Lonzo Out Knee Williams, Patrick Out Wrist Jones Jr., Derrick Out Knee

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Derrick Favors (back) and Vit Krejci (ankle) have been ruled out because of their respective injuries. Theo Maledon, Paul Watson and Aleksej Pokusevski have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Favors, Derrick Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Soreness Krejci, Vit Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Maledon, Theo Out G League - On Assignment Pokusevski, Aleksej Out G League - On Assignment Watson, Paul Out G League - Two-Way

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Coby White, who played starting point guard for much of last season, should continue doing so without Lonzo Ball in the lineup. Zach LaVine’s likely return could see them feature in the backcourt.

DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green, if the latter is cleared to play, could resume their combination at the forward slots. Nikola Vucevic should get his usual starting center duties.

OKC Thunder

The young guns of OKC have to get back their defensive identity to be competitive. [Photo: Sporting News]

The exciting backcourt pairing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey should start again. Lu Dort and Darius Bazley should play their customary small forward and power forward roles respectively. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could get the starting center role.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder: Startings 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Javonte Green | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

