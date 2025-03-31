Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2025

Trade partners from the past offseason meet for the final time this season as the league-leading OKC Thunder take on the surging Chicago Bulls, who have won four of their last five games.

Ad

Monday’s game marks Josh Giddey’s first time facing the Thunder as a visitor at Paycom Center. In their previous meeting in October, OKC cruised to a 114-95 victory.

Here’s a preview of the Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Bulls (+700) vs Thunder (-1100)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Bulls +15.5 (-110) vs Thunder -15.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls o239.5 (-110) vs Thunder u239.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder preview

The Bulls saw their four-game winning streak snapped in a 120-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Still, they enter Monday’s matchup with momentum, having won nine of their 14 games in March.

Ad

Giddey has played a key role in Chicago’s strong month, averaging 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists. At 33-41, the Bulls are in a strong position to secure a play-in spot, holding a 6.5-game lead over the No. 11 Toronto Raptors.

OKC, meanwhile, has been even hotter. The Thunder have won nine straight, outscoring opponents by a combined 225 points this month — an average margin of victory of 15.0 per game.

They have already set a franchise record for wins and clinched the Western Conference’s top seed but remain focused on finishing strong while testing their roster depth.

Ad

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Bulls

G - Josh Giddey | G - Coby White | F - Kevin Huerter | F - Matas Buzelis | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Cason Wallace | F - Lu Dort | F - Kenrich Williams | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder betting props

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Josh Giddey O/U 18.5 points – Take the under.

Nikola Vucevic. O/U 15.5 points – Take the under.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder have been dominant throughout March, and their momentum should continue against Chicago. OKC is heavily favored for a reason, and they should have no trouble covering.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback