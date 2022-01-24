Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Orlando Magic for the third time this NBA season. The match will be held at the Magic's home turf Amway Center on Sunday.

In their previous meetings this season, Orlando lost both games. However, this was more a statement of the Magic's weakness than Chicago's strength. Jamahl Mosley's team stands not only dead last in the Eastern Conference but has the worst record in the entire league. They have won only eight games and lost 39 this season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have been exceptional this season. After being seeded 11th in the 2020-21 season, they now stand second in the Eastern Conference. Their new off-season signings, namely Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, have proven to be a boon for the Bulls.

DeRozan, in particular, has been a lucky lottery player. Billy Donovan would never have expected the kind of growth DeRozan has shown this season. He is Chicago's top scorer with 26 points per game. The master of mid-range will be a substantial threat to the Magic on Sunday.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls will head to Florida with five players certainly sidelined and two players marked as doubtful for Sunday's game. Lonzo Ball, who is Chicago's primary point guard, and Alex Caruso will remain inactive. Grayson Allen's flagrant foul left Caruso with a broken wrist. It will take him six to eight weeks to recover, post which he will be re-evaluated.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine, the second best scorer on the squad, is doubtful for the upcoming game along with Javonte Green. The list also includes Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Doubtful Knee Javonte Green Doubtful Abductor Alex Caruso Out Wrist Lonzo Ball Out Knee Patrick Williams Out Wrist Derrick Jones Jr. Out Knee

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Orlando, like the Bulls, also has multiple players on the injury list. However, four of the six players on the list are yet to debut this season and are all in recovery. This group of players includes Michael Carter-Williams, E'Twaun Moore, Markelle Fultz, and Jonathan Isaac.

Meanwhile, Terrence Ross, who has appeared in 39 games thus far, and RJ Hampton, who has appeared in 42 games thus far, have been marked as questionable and out respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Carter-Williams Doubtful Ankle E'Twaun Moore Doubtful Knee Markelle Fultz Out Knee Jonathan Isaac Out Knee RJ Hampton Out Knee Terrence Ross Questionable Knee

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

With three of their starters expected to remain sidelined on Sunday, head coach Donovan will have to rely heavily on his reserves. Coby White will most likely start on the backcourt along with Ayo Dosunmu. White is one of the top three downtown shooters on the Bulls roster and is averaging two three-pointers per game.

DeRozan will start alongside Nikola Vucevic and Troy Brown on the frontcourt. Vucevic is not only the best rebounder in his squad (11.1 rebounds per game) but is also a versatile scorer. He will be a key figure in helping the injury-stricken Chicago win the upcoming game.

Orlando Magic

Orlando has their starting lineup intact. We will most probably see their usual lineup start come Sunday. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will start as the team's primary guards. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and Mo Bamba will start on the frontcourt.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Small Forward - Troy Brown Jr. | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba.

