Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will head to the Amway Center for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday. In their last game, the Bulls were handed a shock defeat by the struggling Houston Rockets. A total of eight players on the Rockets roster scored 10 points or more, which helped them as they came up with a 118-113 win.

It was the Bulls' second consecutive loss. They will be hoping to get back their consistency and soon find some positive results. Beating the Orlando Magic seems easy on paper, but the struggling franchise have some young guns like Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, who are talented hoopers. However, the Chicago Bulls are a stacked team this year and they will go into this encounter with high hopes of coming out as winners.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic come into this game after a defeat to the Charlotte Hornets. Terry Rozier took over the game and scored 27 points to help the Hornets to a 106-99 win on the night.

With the loss, Orlando's record went to 4-15 and they now sit 15th and bottom of the Eastern Conference. They will need to get a few wins under their belt if they are to climb a few places up and make an unexpected run at the playoffs.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have only reported Patrick Williams to be out of the game, as he suffered a left wrist injury, which will keep him out of action for a while.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have a long list of injuries going into this game. Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore are all out for this encounter. To add to those worries, Cole Anthony and Terrance Ross have also been reported as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury Michael Carter- Williams Out Left Ankle Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Terrance Ross Questionable Lower Back Spasms Cole Anthony Questionable Right Ankle Sprain

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Magic PG Cole Anthony (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game vs. the Bulls. NBA INJURY ALERT: Magic PG Cole Anthony (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game vs. the Bulls. https://t.co/zkH56B9r8H

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls lost their game to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls have had immense success with the starting lineup they have adopted since the start of the season. Although there were few player injuries in the middle, the Bulls team looks completely fit now. Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green will be feature in the backcourt in the starting lineup for the team. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will share the frontcourt while Nikola Vucevic takes the position as center for the Bulls.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

A long list of injuries has forced the Orlando Magic to make a few changes to their starting lineup. With Cole Anthony being listed as questionable, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris will share the backcourt. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. will keep their positions in the frontcourt, while Mo Bamba starts at center for the Magic.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball, Shooting Guard - Javonte Green, Small Forward - Zach LaVine, Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan, Center - Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Jalen Suggs, Shooting Guard - Gary Harris, Small Forward - Franz Wagner, Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr., Center - Mo Bamba

Edited by Parimal