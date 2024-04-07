Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024

The Chicago Bulls are looking to end the season on a positive note but they will have a tough task going against the Orlando Magic on the road this April 7.

This is just one of the 13 games that the NBA has scheduled on a Sunday and this is the fourth time both teams will meet this season. The Magic has won over the Bulls in all matchups.

Owning the fourth-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic still have a chance to go up higher as they are just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers by just half a game. This team has lost twice in a row and hopes to stop the bleeding soon.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are ninth in the East standings and own just 1.5 games against the Atlanta Hawks. This team is still out to protect their home-court advantage on the first day of the play-in tournament with only five more games to play in the season.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Magic will be hosting the Bulls at the Kia Center located in Orlando, Florida. The tip-off starts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be broadcast live at Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Chicago. NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to watch the battle through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Bulls (+240) vs Magic (-300)

Spread: Bulls +7.5 (-110) vs -7.5 Magic (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls (u210.0) vs Magic (o210.0)

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Preview

This NBA Eastern Conference showdown is going to be critical for playoff positioning so expect the Bulls and Magic to throw everything in this game including the kitchen sink.

If the Magic settles for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, this will be their first top-four finish since 2011 and every game counts right now for them. Paolo Banchero will be tested if he can help lead the team on his second year and many are watching how fast he grows in the league.

On the other side, this has been a weird season for the Bulls with all the injuries and close game losses. They have not won against the Magic this season and it will be a daunting task to find an answer at the right time.

Aside from DeMar DeRozan, the likes of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu would need to have good games to stand a chance against Orlando.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic starting lineup, subs and rotation

PG - Coby White, SG - Ayo Dosunmu, SF - Alex Caruso, PF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Even if Alex Caruso and Coby White are marked as questionable, they are expected to play in this pivotal game against the Magic. Not suiting up are Patrick Williams, Zach LaVine, Julian Phillips and Lonzo Ball.

PG - Gary Harris, SG - Jalen Suggs, SF - Franz Wagner, PF - Paolo Banchero, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Th point guard role has been shared by Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris in the starting lineup. Jonathan Isaac is questionable to play along with Caleb Houstan. Nonetheless, the likes of Markele Fultz and Cole Anthony are expected to step up from the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Betting Tips

DeMar DeRozan is given an NBA prop of 26.5 points and he is the most reliable scorer in the Bulls roster. He needs a huge game and the mark should go over in this important game.

Paolo Banchero is at 21.2 points on the NBA prop and his playing style is not prioritizing scoring. Putting him over is a risk as most of the time, he is busy setting up his teammates.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Orlando Magic own the home court advantage and they are seen as the heavy favorites to win the game. This game should be close so expect the Bulls to compete, thus the spread won't be covered.

In two off the last encounters between the teams, the total went under and the trend is going to be the same in this matchup.