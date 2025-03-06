Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2025

There are only six games scheduled for NBA Thursday, including the Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic matchup. It's the clash of two Eastern Conference teams looking to find some consistency amid their injury-filled campaigns. The Magic are set to host the Bulls at the Kia Center, with a scheduled tip-off at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Tonight's game will be the third and final meeting of the season between the Bulls and Magic. Both teams have one win each at home, so the Magic should be feeling comfortable about this game.

Fans can watch the Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic game on the Chicago Sports Home Network and FanDuel Sports Network Florida. Now, let's look at the detailed preview of the game, including odds, betting tips and prediction.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Bulls (+225) vs. Magic (-281)

Spread: Bulls +7 (-110) vs. Magic -7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls o219.5 (-110) vs. Magic u219.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Preview

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 139-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were simply outmatched against the best team in the NBA. They were also short on players with Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Patrick Williams and Kevin Huerter all injured.

The Bulls enter tonight's game with a record of 24-38, which is still good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They might be on the NBA Play-in Spots, but they are among the worst teams in the league at the moment. They are 2-8 in their past 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are on a four-game losing streak. They have been miserable for the past couple of months despite getting back Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner healthy. They have lost their identity after enduring a lot of injuries early in the season.

The Magic have a record of 29-34, putting them in the Top 8 and are still within striking distance of the sixth seed. They are just 6.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons, but they need to find some momentum and overcome the current adversity.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups

Bulls

G - Coby White | G - Josh Giddey | F - Matas Buzelis | F - Dalen Terry | C - Zach Collins

Magic

G - Anthony Black | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Franz Wagner | F - Paolo Banchero | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Coby White has an over/under of 20.5 points via DraftKings. He's favored to go OVER (-125) since he has scored at least 21 points in his last three games. Bet on him to go OVER against the Orlando Magic.

Josh Giddey has an over/under of 17.5 points via DraftKings. He's favored to go UNDER (-130) despite scoring 18 points or more in his last six games. Bet on Giddey to go OVER (+100) and score at least 18 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go OVER (-128) against the Chicago Bulls. Bet on Bachero to score at least 27 points, which he has done in two of his last three games.

Franz Wagner has an over/under of 26.5 points via Slepper. He's favored to go OVER (-125), which is not a bad bet to make. He has gone OVER 26.5 points in two of his last three games.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are the underdogs heading into the game against the Orlando Magic. If the Bulls could get more players back from injury, they have a shot at making the game interesting.

The prediction is a win for the Magic, with the Bulls covering the +7 spread and the total going OVER 219.5 points.

