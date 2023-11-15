Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | November 15, 2023

The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic amid buzz that they might not have Zach LaVine playing for them by the end of the season. After coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier, Chicago will now face a stern test against an impressive Orlando side led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The Bulls have struggled again this season with a 4-7 record, while Magic are better-placed in the points table with a 5-5 record.

Chicago has been plagued with the same issues again — heavy reliance on the top 3, inconsistency, and a wobbly defense. This coupled with LaVine's trade rumors will surely see them have a lot to process as they play at home on Wednesday (November 15).

The Magic have lost three in a row, but their good start to the season still has them at .500 and they will fancy their chances against the Windy City. But like the Bulls, they have issues with erratic shooting that saw them drop games.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Chicago Bulls (4-7) vs. Orlando Magic (5-5)

Date and Time: November 15, 2023 | 8:00 pm ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Preview

The Bulls have struggled. The pieces don't fit, and running it back with the same roster has already shown signs of what lies ahead in a grueling 82-game season.

The onus was on playing faster, making quicker decisions, and improving their 3-and-D play, instead, they are still reliant on LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Their highball screens have become predictable, and they are forced to play late. This has led to their stop-start run so far.

The Magic have the potential and are already pegged as playoff favorites after their 10 games. It's too early to tell really, but given the grit that Banchero brings their defense has been their biggest strength.

Orlando is placed third in defensive efficiency, while Chicago is 22nd. This means it will be another contest where Orlando will look to contain Chicago's Big 3 and get the better of them on offense.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Predicted starting lineups

A personal issue will see DeMar DeRozan miss the contest against the Magic. Chances are that they start with Patrick Williams. The rest of the squad will remain the same with Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic are without Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz. Their starting unit will most likely be Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs at one and two, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will take forward duties, and Goga Bitadze will play center.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Zach LaVine is the best player for the Bulls and heads into the game with a 26.5 o/u. He's -115 over and -115 under. Nikola Vucevic comes in with a 20.5 0/u. He's -115 over and -115 under as well.

For the Magic, Banchero has been a force and is 19.5 o/u. Like the Bulls stars, he's also at -115 over and under.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Bulls are expected to be underdogs heading into the contest. Without DeRozan, they will be short of firepower, but in their bench strength, they can get the better of the Magic if they manage to hold them off on being relentless on offense. Expect this to be a tight game, and the Bulls coming through in the end.