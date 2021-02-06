Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will aim to sweep the two-game set on Saturday at the Amway Center in a rematch with the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic led the charge in game one of the mini-series with a career-high 43 points. His efforts helped his team cruise past the Chicago Bulls for a 123-119 game-time decision. Vucevic was automatic down the stretch as he sank two clutch free throws to hold on for the victory.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine had a strong outing for the Chicago Bulls as he dropped a team-high 26 points and eight boards in the loss. The Orlando Magic have pushed their record to 9-14, and the Chicago Bulls will enter the rematch with an 8-13 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls' Achilles heel this season continues to be their lackluster defense. They have the 27th defensive rating in the league ahead of their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

In the loss against the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls could not find their rhythm from the three-point line. They finished off the proceedings with a sub-par 30% accuracy from the deep. The Chicago Bulls had as many as six players scoring in double digits but failed to match up to Vucevic's monster performance on the night.

Players in Chicago Bulls history to avg at least 26 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a season:



Michael Jordan

Zach LaVine@ZachLaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tW7rNMf8Nk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 31, 2021

In the injury report, the Chicago Bulls have listed Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Otto Porter Jr. (back). Both players are expected to be on the sidelines in the final game of the mini-series. With Markkanen sitting out, coach Billy Donovan will need more production from Coby White in the rematch with the Orlando Magic.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine continues to lead the scoring department for the Chicago Bulls this season. He is coming off an impressive 26-point performance. The former Slam Dunk champion is playing the best basketball of his career in this campaign. He will be hungry for revenge in their rematch on Saturday at the Amway Center.

In twenty-one games this season, LaVine has averaged 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 50.4% shooting from the field. Zach is the Chicago Bulls' best bet to heat up from the floor and explode for a monster performance of his own.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Patrick Williams, F Thaddeus Young, C Daniel Gafford

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are coming off one of their best showings of the season. The much-needed win came on the back of an inspiring performance by their fearless leader Nikola Vucevic.

The rest of the cast assisted the big man as they earned their ninth win of the season. Cole Anthony played well, tallying 17 points and nine boards. Evan Fournier chipped in with a 20-point performance for his game night. Coach Steve Clifford will be hopeful that his team plays with the same passion in the rematch against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic was the MVP on Friday night as he posted a career-high 43 points for the Orlando Magic. The one-time All-Star also added a whopping 19 boards and four assists in 37 minutes from the floor. He will undoubtedly attempt to repeat the magic from the other night and improve his team's season record with back-to-back wins. The Orlando Magic are in desperate need of wins, and Vucevic appears to be the man who can get it for them.

Nikola Vucevic (career-high 43 points along with 19 rebounds tonight) joins Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal as the only @OrlandoMagic players to reach 43 points and 19 rebounds in a game. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/NLgxlR8AE2 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 6, 2021

In twenty-three games this season, Vucevic is averaging 23.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48.4% shooting from the field.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Evan Fournier, F James Ennis III, F Gary Clark, C Nikola Vucevic

Bulls vs Magic Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic will hope their floor general Nikola Vucevic can guide them to another win on Saturday night. If the Chicago Bulls fail to contain him, then it's game over for Billy Donovan's men.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are in a mini-slump, having dropped their last two games. They will be hungry to turn things around with a big win in the rematch. LaVine and White will need to step up big time and come into this game with all guns blazing. That said, considering Vucevic's form, the Orlando Magic may have a slight edge in this one.

Where to watch Bulls vs Magic?

Local coverage of the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic will be available on Fox Sports Florida and NBC Sports Chicago. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.