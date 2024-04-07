Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024

After three closely-fought losses to the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls are in Florida again to try and prevent a shutout in the season series. Chicago, which pushed Orlando to the limit thrice in the past, will look to finally get over the hump. A win by the Bulls will also improve their chances of hosting the play-in tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando is also a win-needy team that will be going for a sweep. A Magic victory will give them more cushion against the New York Knicks who are chasing them for the fourth spot in the East.

Paolo Banchero and his teammates will hope to bounce back after a hugely frustrating 124-115 loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets two nights ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Coby White and Alex Caruso are questionable for the Bulls but are expected to suit up, considering the magnitude of the game. They should join DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic at the forefront of the Bulls’ attack.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Kia Center will host the showdown between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Chicago will cover the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+235) vs. Magic (-290)

Spread: Blazers Bulls (+7.0) vs. Magic (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o210.5 -110) vs. Magic (u210.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Game preview

The Chicago Bulls are relegated to the play-in tournament but want to host that game against the Atlanta Hawks. Two more wins in their last five games will likely earn them that opportunity.

Beating the Magic will be monumental, as it will prevent their opponents from a sweep and move them closer to their play-in tournament goal.

Expand Tweet

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, can’t be complacent, as the visitors nearly beat them in their three previous tussles.

Paolo Banchero has to continue to play well and hope that his teammates step up to back him up. If they have another lethargic output like the one against the Hornets two nights ago, they could end up with another sorry loss.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

SF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic, PG - Coby White, SG - Alex Caruso and SG - Ayo Dosunmu are likely starting for the Chicago Bulls.

Javonte Green has been superb for Chicago over the last couple of games. He could be the first reserve to come off the bench to join the starters. Green could give DeRozan or Dosunmu a breather.

PF - Paolo Banchero, SF - Franz Wagner, C - Wendell Carter Jr., SG - Gary Harris and SG - Jalen Suggs will open the game for the Orlando Magic.

Cole Anthony or Markelle Fultz could relieve Harris and move Suggs to shooting guard. Mo Wagner could also be a sixth-man contender if Carter gets into foul trouble versus Vucevic.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has a 26.5 over/under points prop on Sunday. “Deebo” has been very consistent, averaging 25.5 PPG since last month.

With White battling a left ankle sprain, the veteran has been more aggressive hoisting up shots. Chicago will ask him to continue the trend, allowing him to probably get over his points prop.

Paolo Banchero gets a 22.5 over/under points prop. Banchero has had back-to-back 32-point games as the stakes get higher for the Magic. With the way he has been playing, he's likely zooming past his points prop on Sunday.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

In a showdown between two win-needy teams, the Magic are likely to defend their home court over the visitors and complete the sweep. Chicago will fight tooth and nail, but Orlando will likely come out with the broom but allow the Bulls to cover the spread.