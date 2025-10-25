Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls will get their first crack at the new-look Orlando Magic on Saturday. Chicago, Detroit Pistons three nights ago, hope to pull off an upset on the road. Without the still-injured Coby White, the Bulls will lean on Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones.Meanwhile, the Magic are coming off a 111-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Franz Wagner had a good game, but Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane had off nights for the young team. The star duo hope to bounce back to push the Magic back to the win column.Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Bulls (+195) vs. Magic (-240)Odds: Bulls (+6.5 -115) vs. Magic (-6.5 -105)Total: Bulls (o232.5 -113) vs. Magic (u232.5 -108)Editor’s Note: Updates will follow.Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic PreviewThe creativity of Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey and Tre Johnson was a key reason the Bulls beat the Pistons on Wednesday. With the trio on the floor, Chicago’s ball movement gave Detroit plenty of trouble.However, the Bulls were nearly undone by turnovers, particularly when the Pistons ramped up the pressure in the fourth quarter. Against a good defensive team like the Magic, Chicago must take care of the ball better.Like the Bulls, the Magic’s errors, some unforced, were costly in their loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Orlando gave up 20 points off turnovers, the biggest reason Atlanta pulled the come-from-behind win.Paolo Banchero and Orlando’s stars aren’t always going to have off-shooting nights. The Magic must show discipline and force when executing their offense to prevent another collapse against Chicago's fast-paced attack.Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting LineupsBullsPG: Tre Jones | PG: Josh Giddey | SF: Isaac Okoro | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola VucevicMagicPG: Desmond Bane | SG: Jalen Suggs | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic Betting TipsBanchero did not have his shooting touch in the loss to the Bulls. He could regain his rhythm when the Magic host the Bulls. Still, beating his 26.5 (O/U) points prop might not happen against Chicago’s pesky defenders.Even with Tre Jones on the roster, Josh Giddey’s biggest role on the Bulls is to run the offense. He delivered a game-high 11 dimes in the win against the Pistons. The versatile guard could ease past his 7.5 (O/U) assists prop.Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic PredictionThe Chicago Bulls looked good against the Detroit Pistons on their home floor. They are untested on the road, though, making it likely the Orlando Magic will defend their home floor. Without Coby White, the Magic could bounce back with a win that beats the -6.5 spread.