Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. The Bulls will be looking to complete a regular-season series sweep against the 76ers, but the James Harden’s presence could be a hindrance.

The Bulls are coming off a 118-112 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, despite the duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combining for 59 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday combined for 26 points in the fourth quarter to complete a successful comeback victory.

The 76ers were ousted 99-82 against the Miami Heat, playing without James Harden – as he was rested. The Heat were exceptional defensively, limiting Joel Embiid’s contribution to just the free-throw line – where he scored 14 of his 22 points.

The Chicago Bulls (39-25) are fourth in the East, trailing the Bucks and 76ers by just 0.5 games. Sitting on a four-game losing streak, they will look to get back to winning ways on the road. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers (39-24) are second in the East, trailing only the Miami Heat by three games.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nikola Vucevic is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture, suffering from a strain in his right hamstring. Patrick Williams will be unavailable due to a ligament tear in his left wrist. Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball will remain out while they recover post-surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Nikola Vucevic Questionable Right hamstring strain Patrick Williams Out Left wrist ligament tear Alex Caruso Out Right wrist fracture Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have no active injuries to report.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Javonte Green at small forward. DeMar DeRozan is expected to start as a power forward, with Nikola Vucevic starting at center to complete the starting five.

Coby White and Derrick Jones are expected to contribute off the bench, with Troy Brown and Tristan Thompson available to chip in as well.

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden is expected to return to the starting five, alongside Tyrese Maxey, to take up the team’s backcourt duties. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will fill forward positions, with big-man Joel Embiid guarding the paint for the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers Rese doing his best JH impersonation. Rese doing his best JH impersonation. https://t.co/53RYLL4xGY

Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Danny Green are expected to provide sizeable contributions, coming off the bench. Paul Millsap and Furkan Korkmaz are expected to see a few minutes in the rotation as well.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard – Zach LaVine | Small Forward – Javonte Green| Power Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Center – Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Matisse Thybulle| Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid

