Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls will travel to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. This will be the fourth and final time the two teams will face each other this season. In their last three meetings, the 76ers won twice, while the Bulls won the last game in February.

This game will be the last of the regular season for both teams, but it has little significance for either franchise. The Bulls have already secured a spot in the play-in tournament, while the 76ers have missed out on the playoffs.

Currently ranked ninth and thirteenth, respectively, the Bulls have a 38-43 record compared to the 76ers' 24-57 figure before this fixture.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Odds, and Prediction

The match between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers is scheduled for tip-off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can follow this Eastern Conference tie live on the NBCS-PH and CHSN networks. On the other hand, viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Chicago Bulls -9.5 o232.5 (-110) -450 Philadelphia 76ers +9.5 u232.5 (-110) +340

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philly team hosts the Bulls during a rough patch at home. They have lost seven games in a row at the Wells Fargo Center and have one win in their last 14. The Eastern Conference outfit has struggled with injuries all season, with 11 players currently on their injury list.

Having won only five games since February and eleven since the turn of the year, this season has been horrible for the Philly faithful. The optimism surrounding the squad after their hefty off-season rebuild has evaporated with their final game being nothing more than a formality.

The Chicago Bulls have been on a strong run of late and have lost one game this month. They also had a positive run in March, where they won nine of their fifteen games and cemented their play-in spot with few games to spare.

The Bulls have been better on the road this season. The team from Windy City has a negative record of 18 wins and 23 losses at home, while they reflect a balanced 20-20 record away from the United Center.

As they prepare to face a depleted Philadelphia team on Sunday, the Bulls should be considered favorites to win the game. Having lost two games earlier in the season, the Chicago franchise will be looking to even the score against the 76ers as they hit the road for a final time this term.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls enter the tie against the Philadelphia 76ers with few players on their injury list. Five players are currently listed as unavailable for the Bulls, including Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey and Tre Jones.

Position Starter PG Coby White SG Kevin Huerter SF Julian Phillips PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

The 76ers, on the other hand, have an extensive injury list in comparison to the Bulls, with eleven players out. This includes 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Andre Drummond.

Position Starter PG Jared Butler SG Lonnie Walker IV SF Marcus Bagley PF Ricky Council IV C Adem Bona

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

For the Chicago Bulls, Coby White has -110 odds for over 21.5 points scored. White is averaging 20.6 points per game this season and averages 14.0 ppg against the 76ers. Additionally, Vucevic has a -108 odds of scoring over 15.5 points.

If starting, Quentin Grimes is the favored scorer for the 76ers with -106.5 odds for over 24.5 points scored. If Grimes remains on the bench, Adem Bona is the other favorable candidate for the 76ers with a -108 odds of scoring over 14.5 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The final fixture of the season for both teams bears no significance as such but remains an enticing prospect. The 76ers have almost zero chances of winning this game, especially with their inflated injury list and a dismal record of seven consecutive home losses.

