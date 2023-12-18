Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 18, 2023

The Chicago Bulls face the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA regular season action on Monday night. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season as they look to score a win after faring contrastingly in their last games.

The Sixers are entering the game on a six-game winning streak, while the Bulls have lost three of their last four outings.

The Bulls (10-17) play the Sixers (18-7) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will not be aired nationally but will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+400) vs Sixers (-550)

Spread: Bulls +10.5 (-110) vs Sixers -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o228.5) vs Sixers (u228.5)

The Bulls and the Sixers are facing off for the first time this season. They last faced off during the later part of March in a home-and-home set, which they split.

The Sixers are on a six-game winning streak, but their opponents are mostly at the bottom of the standings. The Bulls, meanwhile, lost three of their last four games following a four-game winning streak, with their lone win coming in Miami at the front end of their two-game set against the Heat

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted starting lineups

The Bulls are likely to start with Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams,and Nikola Vucevic.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are likely sticking to their usual starting five of Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Nic Batum, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, all the more that all the Sixers players are healthy.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Key Players, Betting Tips

Joel Embiid exploded for 42 points with 15 rebounds for the 76ers in their 53-point blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. His combined stats that game were over his current prop of 46.5, and MGM Bet projects that he will go over again, but Points Bet says otherwise.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan has been stellar for the Bulls, especially with Zach Lavine out until the start of the new year with a foot injury, but there are rumors about Lavine getting traded soon. Fan Duel projects DeRozan to go higher than his current points prop of 22.5.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Sixers as the overwhelming -550 favorites over the Bulls (+400 underdogs) mainly because of their contrasting streaks.

The Sixers are projected to score another blowout following a 53-point beating of the Hornets, as the betting lines opened with Philadelphia as -10.5 favorites. Expect the Sixers to continue their hot streak, so it is a safe move to pick them.