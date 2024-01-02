Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 2, 2024

The Chicago Bulls will start the new year with a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Chicago won 105-92 on Saturday and is 2-0 in the season series. They will hope to stay unbeaten against the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

Joel Embiid is expected to return on Tuesday after missing the Sixers’ last four games due to a sprained ankle. The reigning MVP’s return will be bad news for the Bulls who will not have Zach Lavine (foot), Nikola Vucevic (adductor) and Torrey Craig (plantar fascia). Chicago will count on DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Andre Drummond.

The 76ers had trouble with Drummond in Embiid’s absence. Chicago’s backup big man scored 15 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the Bulls’ win on Saturday. Embiid is now available and should be ready to cause the undermanned Bulls some problems.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game Details

Team: Chicago Bulls (15-19) vs Philadelphia 76ers (22-10)

Date and Time: Jan. 2, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

The Bulls are severely undermanned. Chicago beat Philly without Embiid, but it will be a different story on Tuesday. DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond and Coby White will have to step up for Chicago to have a chance of beating the 76ers.

The Sixers will not have De’Anthony Melton, who is dealing with lumbar spine soreness. Apart from him, Philadelphia is healthy and raring to get a win against the Bulls. Philly is favored to start the new year with a win.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups

Bulls coach Billy Donovan could start Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Alex Caruso.

Nick Nurse could field Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. Patrick Beverley is likely to take De’Anthony Melton’s spot in Philly’s first five.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Joel Embiid leads the NBA in scoring with 35.0 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 34.5. Bettors get -118 for over and -108 for under. “The Process” is averaging 40.2 points on 60.6% shooting in December. He's well-rested and could have a monster night.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Bettors get -104 for over and -122 for under. “Deebo” has hit over 23 points in four out of his last 10 games.

DeRozan had 24 points in the Bulls’ win over the 76ers on Saturday. He might find it tough to go over his points prop, particularly with Embiid anchoring Philly’s defense.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Bulls is +400 while it’s -550 for the 76ers. Chicago is a +10.5 underdog in Philadelphia.

The Bulls are undermanned and will face a refreshed Joel Embiid. Philadelphia could win and beat the spread on Tuesday.