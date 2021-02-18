Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 19, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers got back to winning ways against the Houston Rockets with a 118-113 victory and now host the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Arena. The Philadelphia 76ers missed the services of star point-guard Ben Simmons but rallied behind big performances from the likes of Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris. They are currently 1st in the NBA Eastern Conference but have lost 3 of their last four NBA matches.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, have gathered some momentum with back-to-back victories and will be looking to continue their decent run. They have missed some key players for sustained spells but have seen consistent All-Star level performances from Zach LaVine. Coby White has been their second best player in the absence of Lauri Markkanen, who is expected to be out for another 2 to 4 weeks.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2021, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, February 20, 2021, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been hugely inconsistent of late and are in need of a sustained run of form to get their season back on track. Zach LaVine and Coby White have been at the center of everything good that the Chicago Bulls have done this season, and the former might have to come up with a huge performance to see off the Philadelphia 76ers.

Zach LaVine has been in prolific form recently for the Chicago Bulls

Chandler Hutchinson and Otto Porter Jr. are both missing for sustained periods, meaning that Garrett Temple and Thaddeus Young might have to chip in with points from the bench. The former was instrumental in the Bulls’ last victory and chipped in with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Key Player – Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been the best offensive player on the Chicago Bulls’ roster comprehensively, and is producing All-Star numbers. LaVine is averaging 29.2 points, 5.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, and will be expected to lead his side against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LaVine has been a constant menace from the deep, and is shooting at 43.7% from beyond the line. He has been in tremendous form of late and certainly has the capability of being a menace for the Philadelphia 76ers’ defense.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White G Zach LaVine F Brandon Ingram F Patrick Williams C Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Ben Simmons as doubtful for the match against the Chicago Bulls due to a stomach infection, and will be relying on the dominance of Joel Embiid to get them a win. Tobias Harris has emerged as an integral part of the 76er’s offense, and is currently averaging 20.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

They were able to get back to winning ways in their last game and will be looking to build upon it. Overall, the Philadelphia 76ers have all the tools that they need to be strong title contenders, with the likes of Seth Curry and Tobias Harris getting regular buckets from the 3-point land.

Key Player – Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is a strong contender for both the MVP and the DPOY award for this season, and is producing some incredible numbers for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Chicago Bulls might find it impossible to deal with his physical presence, with Embiid a constant menace on both ends of the court.

He is currently averaging 29.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, and has been the one constant for the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the season until now. The 76ers have had to go through multiple games with key players missing, but Joel Embiid’ form has meant they have been able to grind their way to a 19-10 record.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Bulls vs 76ers Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this matchup off the back of successive victories, but the Phialdelphia 76ers look comprehensively better on paper. The Chicago Bulls will need some big performances from their big players and might have their task cut out against a strong Philadelphia 76ers side. The 76ers should have Ben Simmons back, with Seth Curry looking set to build on his decent outing the last time around. They go in as favorites to win this match.

Where to watch Bulls vs 76ers?

The game will be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network. International viewers can also stream the match live on the NBA League Pass.