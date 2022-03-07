Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center on Monday for their final matchup against the side this season.

Things look bleak for the Chicago Bulls as they head into this game with a lot of negative momentum. The once top-seeded Bulls look completely out of sorts and find themselves on a four-game losing slide following their 112-118 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, have been significantly more successful in their recent stretch of games. However, their four-game winning streak was brought to a halt by the Miami Heat, who handed them a 82-99 loss. The 76ers now find themselves at 39-24 on the season.

Monday night's game presents a must-win encounter for both teams. Although Philadelphia has already won the season-series with a 3-0 lead, the Bulls will look to prevent the embarrassment of a sweep. Both teams will also be looking to return to winning ways after their recent losses.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, March 7th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 8th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic guards Karl-Anthony Towns on the baseline

Following their latest loss against the Bucks, the Chicago Bulls find themselves in fourth place in the East with a 39-25 record. They are only half a game behind the third and second seeded teams but Chicago has begun the month of March in the worst way possible.

The game against the Bucks posed a potential grudge match after what happened in the previous outing between the two teams. Grayson Allen committed a flagrant foul which injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso. Unfortunately, the Bulls didn't seem spurred on by that, falling to a defeat.

Chicago put up a great fight and the game saw multiple lead exchanges spurred by the performances of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, the rest of the Bulls' roster simply didn't contribute enough to complement the duo.

Chicago are also dealing with injury problems and will hope to have their full roster back as soon as possible.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine brings the ball up court

Zach LaVine will be extremely important for the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming away fixture. LaVine has been a consistent scorer for the Bulls despite their recent streak of losses. Coming off a 30-point performance in the game against Milwaukee, the 26-year-old will be a key factor in the game on Monday.

One of the main issues Chicago has been struggling with has been their three-point shooting. Although the team shot decently against the Bucks, LaVine recorded subpar overall numbers.

The Bulls star will have to establish himself as a perimeter threat to get Chicago's offense into rhythm. Tasked with the responsibility of supporting DeRozan on the scoring front, Zach LaVine will be crucial if Chicago are to pick up a win.

Bulls Nation @BullsNationCP Zach LaVine's shooting gets overshadowed by his aerial exploits, but he's very capable of lighting 'em up. Zach LaVine's shooting gets overshadowed by his aerial exploits, but he's very capable of lighting 'em up. 🔥 https://t.co/mq1vZ4dKV2

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Philadephia 76ers have been one of the most dominant teams following the All-Star break. The addition of James Harden has made the 76ers potential title contenders.

However, Philadelphia saw an end to their five-game winning streak following their loss to Miami. The game saw the Heat lead for the majority of the game. Without Harden, Philadelphia struggled to settle into their offense as the Heat defense worked its magic.

Philadelphia shot just 34.1% from the field and an atrocious 17.1% from beyond the arc. Although Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey had relatively successful outings, the rest of the unit was underwhelming to say the least.

The 76ers will hope to bounce back from their disappointment against the Miami Heat and settle into their winning ways again.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers scans the floor to make a play

James Harden will be important for the Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming home game against the Bulls. Since his arrival, Harden has quickly become an integral cog in the 76ers machine.

However, the 32-year-old was kept out of the game against the Heat due to injury management. Harden suffered a hamstring injury earlier in February and missed quite a few games prior to being traded to Philadelphia.

His absence against the Heat wasn't a cause for concern, as it was more of a precautionary decision. However, it impacted the 76ers, who looked a little out of sorts without their playmaker.

Although his status for the game is still unknown, he should be fit to return to action on Monday. Harden will be tasked with the responsibility of setting up the 76ers' offensive rhythm against the Chicago Bulls.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - James Harden | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Bulls vs 76ers Match Predictions

Although the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls have equally good game-changers on their rosters, the game could see a one-sided outcome. Chicago's poor form, along with their injury issues, have seen the franchise hit a minor roadblock after their fairly successful run through February.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia have been in top form barring their outing against the Heat. James Harden's influence has had a positive impact on the team's performance and the 76ers look like a difficult team to overcome, especially on their home turf.

Where to watch Bulls vs 76ers game?

The Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra