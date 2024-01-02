Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 2, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls are looking to stay unbeaten against the Philadelphia 76ers when they meet for the third time on Tuesday. Chicago’s latest victory was on Saturday when they ran away 105-92 at home against the 76ers. The rematch will be in Philly where Joel Embiid is expected to play after sitting out in his team’s past four games.

The Sixers are surprisingly winless against the Bulls. They will be raring to change that when they face them again. The return of Embiid will be a big factor on both ends of the floor. With him in the lineup, the 76ers are heavily favored to beat the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond and Coby White will have to carry the Bulls’ load on offense. They will not have Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and Torrey Craig again.

Injuries for the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their Tuesday encounter

Chicago Bulls injuries for Jan. 2, 2024

Lonzo Ball has not played for the Bulls this season and remains out. Onuralp Bitim (nasal), Torrey Craig (plantar fascia), Zach LaVine (foot) and Nikola Vucevic (adductor) have all been ruled out.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Jan. 2, 2024

De’Anthony Melton will not play on Tuesday due to lumbar spine soreness. He is the only member of the 76ers that has been ruled out for injury reasons.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart Jan. 2, 2024

Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond, Coby White are expected to start for coach Billy Donovan. This is Chicago’s best unit due to Vucevic and LaVine’s respective injuries.

Chicago Bulls depth chart

Point Guards Coby White Ayo Dosunmu Shooting Guards Alex Caruso Jevon Carter Small Forwards DeMar DeRozan Dalen Terry Power Forwards Patrick Williams Julian Philips Centers Andre Drummond Terry Taylor Adam Sanogo

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 2, 2024

Nick Nurse will likely replace De'Anthony Melton with Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup. Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. will open the game for Philly.

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart

Point Guards Tyrese Maxey Shooting Guards Patrick Beverley Jaden Springer Furkan Korkmaz Small Forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. Nic Batum Power Forwards Tobias Harris Robert Covington Marcus Morris Sr. Centers Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers key matchups

Joel Embiid vs Andre Drummond

The reigning MVP is back to lead the 76ers. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring with 35.0 points per game. He was particularly deadly in December when he averaged 40.2 PPG. His matchup against Andre Drummond will be the biggest head-to-head battle in the game.

Embiid’s return should also help solve the problems Drummond created in Chicago’s win on Saturday. Tobias Harris, Paul Reed and Philly’s frontline had trouble containing the hefty center. “The Process” will be looking to dominate Drummond on Tuesday.

Alex Caruso vs Tyrese Maxey

Alex Caruso is one of the NBA’s best defenders. His biggest task will be trying to contain the speedy Tyrese Maxey. Caruso isn’t as fast as Maxey but the Bulls guard has superb instincts, anticipation and reading of the game. Philly will struggle if he can limit the leading Most Improved Player of the Year contender.