Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads  - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Footprint Center on Friday.

The Bulls have been struggling of late, losing seven of their last nine games, including their last two. Chicago lost 110-125 against the Utah Jazz in their previous outing. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 25 and 33 points, respectively and were the only impactful players for the six-time winners.

Meanwhile, the league's best teams, the Suns, have continued their fine form, winning five of their last six games. They beat the Houston Rockets 129-112 to extend their winning streak to three outings. Four starters scored over 20 points, with Devin Booker leading the way with 36.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls' injury report features three players, including All-Star Zach LaVine, who is listed as probable. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams will continue their time on the sidelines.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Probable Knee soreness Patrick Williams Out Wrist ligament tear Lonzo Ball Out Knee injury

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns' injury report features six players. Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Johnson and Gabriel Lundberg are all sidelined, while Jae Crowder is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Paul Out Thumb fracture Frank Kaminsky Out Knee injury Dario Saric Out ACL tear Cameron Johnson Out Quad contusion Gabriel Lundburg Out Not with team Jae Crowder Out Groin soreness

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Betting Odds & Spreads- March 18th, 2022

Team Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Chicago Bulls 41-28 +200 Over 230 (-109) +6 (-110) Phoenix Suns 56-14 -250 Under 230 (-110) -6 (-110)

The Suns will enter this match as the favorites. They have homecourt advantage and momentum. The Bulls have struggled to beat teams with a better record this year and are likely to be at the losing end once again.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

The Bulls' totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. The Bulls are 15-16-1 against the spread away from home. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.9 points per game across his last seven games.

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

The Suns' totals have gone OVER in their last four games. The Suns are 23-13 against the spread at home. Devin Booker is averaging 27.6 points per game in his last five outings.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game against the Jazz. Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine played in the backcourt, while DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic featured in the frontcourt.

Alex Caruso, Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr. have played the most minutes off the bench lately, and that is likely to be the case again.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will likely deploy the same starting five from their last game as well. Cameron Payne and Devin Booker will likely start as the guards, with Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton completing the rest of the lineup.

Aaron Holiday, JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet could receive the most playing minutes in the second unit.

The Bulls have a 4-8 record against Western Conference teams on the road. The Suns have an 11-2 record against Eastern Conference teams at home. The Bulls are 3-7 since the All-Star break.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Ayo Dosunmu; Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine; Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward: Javonte Green; Center: Nikola Vucevic.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard: Cameron Payne; Shooting Guard: Devin Booker; Small Forward: Mikal Bridges; Power Forward: Torrey Craig; Center: Deandre Ayton.

