Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The suddenly-reeling Chicago Bulls will visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday at the Footprint Center. Chicago will look to split the season series against Phoenix and snap their two-game losing skid.

Despite the return of spark plug Alex Caruso, the Chicago Bulls have slumped in their last 10 games where they are only 3-7. Chicago is desperately clinging to the fifth spot in the East but could drop to seventh and into the tricky play-in tournament.

Every team in the East’s top 10 has had a better record than the Chicago Bulls’ dismal 3-7 mark. Chicago’s 7 of 13 remaining games will be on the road against top opposition. If they don’t get their act together, they may have to reach the postseason via the high-stakes play-in.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns juggernaut just kept rolling. They’ve hardly missed a beat without their leader and talisman Chris Paul. Phoenix are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have an ironclad hold on the NBA’s best record.

Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Phoenix Suns roster have stepped up since Paul’s injury. They’re proving to the league that they are serious title threats this season.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The slumping Chicago Bulls need to get back their groove on offense. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Chicago Bulls' defense has stabled a bit with Alex Caruso’s return. They are now 15th in the NBA in defensive rating the last 10 games. It’s not a big concern for head coach Billy Donovan as Lonzo Ball’s comeback could push them back to being one of the best defensive teams in the league.

What’s worrisome in their current funk is their inability to shoot the ball. With players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Chicago Bulls have enough manpower on their roster to be at least an average scoring team.

In their last 10 games, the Chicago Bulls have the fifth-worst offensive rating in the NBA. Only the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and the surprisingly inept LA Lakers have struggled more than them on the glamorous side of the ball. They will be in serious trouble if they can’t get their scoring back on track.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Zach LaVine | G - Ayo Dosunmu | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Phoenix Suns Preview

Head coach Monty Williams has the Phoenix Suns rolling despite missing Chris Paul. [Photo: EssentiallySports]

Even without the NBA’s leader in assists, the Phoenix Suns have hardly noticed his absence. They have the sixth-best offensive rating in the league in their last 10 matches, which is surreal considering that they lost Paul’s 10.7 assists average. Cameron Payne and Devin Booker have come up big with their playmaking while CP3 is out with an injury.

The Phoenix Suns' defense is no slouch either. They have the 7th-best defensive rating without one of the league leaders in steals. Again, the Suns’ makeshift backcourt has kept up their excellent showing as they wait for CP3 to return.

Phoenix could put their stamp on their contender status with strong late-season form and cement their hold on the best record in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Cameron Payne | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Torrey Craig | C - Deandre Ayton

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 41-28 +198 Over 230 (-108) +6 (-110) Phoenix Suns 56-14 -240 Under 230 (-112) -6 (-110)

The Chicago Bulls still don’t have Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams. Chicago’s shooting isn’t so bad as they have been hitting 47.8% of their field-goal attempts in their last 10 games. They just have not been able to score when it matters most.

Besides waiting for Chris Paul to return, the Phoenix Suns also don’t have Cameron Johnson, who has played a key role in the Suns’ excellent form. Jae Crowder missed the game against the Houston Rockets and has been ruled questionable for the Bulls matchup.

Chicago’s in a good spot if the Phoenix Suns keep Crowder out on top of injuries to other key players.

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Zach LaVine is averaging 27.8 points on 48.5% shooting as DeMar DeRozan has cooled off a bit. Chicago is 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games. The Bulls have hit UNDER in five of their last 6 games.

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Devin Booker’s scoring and assists have significantly gone up as the team’s main scorer and top playmaker. He’s averaging 27.6 points on a sizzling 54.5% shooting all over the floor. Phoenix is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The Suns have gone OVER in their last four out of five matches.

Bulls vs Suns Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are a much better team than what their current form shows. Their shooting has been decent and they take care of the ball very well. At any time, DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine could get hot and pile on the points.

However, the Phoenix Suns have shown that they play with clockwork precision against all sorts of adversities this season. They’ll be in a tougher spot if Jae Crowder does not play. The Suns, though, could still have enough to hold off the Bulls by a squeaker.

The Bulls have won just three times in their last ten matchups against the Suns, including their last four. Devin Booker is 8-4 against Chicago in his career and averages 25.3 points on 48.5% shooting. The Suns are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 matchups versus Chicago.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Suns game

NBA TV will air the game on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Chicago.

