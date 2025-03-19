Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2025

The Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Chicago is ninth in the East with a 29-39 record, while Phoenix is 11th in the West with a 32-37 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 149 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 78-71 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Feb. 22 when the Suns won 121-117 behind Devin Booker’s 29 points. Josh Giddey led the Bulls with 24 points and 10 assists in that one.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 19, at PHX Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Chicago Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Bulls (+210) vs. Suns (-260)

Spread: Bulls (+6.5) vs. Suns (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o235.5) vs. Suns -110 (u235.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Bulls have won six of their past games, including a 111-97 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Coby White led the team in scoring with 26 points, while Tre Jones had a double-double of 18 points and 12 assists. Kevin Huerter and Matas Buzelis contributed 17 points each.

Ad

Chicago is without Josh Giddey who is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

The Suns have been one of the most disappointing stories this season despite having most of their starters injury free for most of the year. They still have a shot at making the play-in tournament, as they are just 1.0 game removed from the 10th-placed Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix is 5-5 in the past 10 games and is coming off a 129-89 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Devin Booker had 27 points while Kevin Durant had 14 points. Rookie Ryan Dunn contributed 17 points as well.

Ad

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns betting props

Coby White’s points total is set at 24.5, a mark he has crossed in three of the past five games. He should be able to score more than 24.5 points against Phoenix as well.

Devin Booker’s points total is set at 26.5. Booker has been a consistent performer in an otherwise down year for the Suns. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

Ad

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Suns to get a win at home and continue their push for a play-in spot. With Josh Giddey unlikely to play for the Bulls, Phoenix should be able to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 235.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback