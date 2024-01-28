Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 28, 2024

The Chicago Bulls visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, with tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center in Portland. The game will be the first matchup between the two teams and is part of the NBA's five-game schedule.

The game will be broadcast locally on Root Sports Plus and NBC Sports Chicago for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

The Bulls (21-25) are ninth in the East, coming off a 141-132 loss on the road to the LA Lakers on Thursday. Demar Derozan had a game-high 32 points with 10 assists and two rebounds, shooting 100% from the 3-point line.

The Blazers (13-32), meanwhile, are 14th in the West, dropping their last game 116-100 on the road to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Anfernee Simons had a season-high 40 points with 10 assists and 7-of-15 beyond the arc shooting.

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers predictions, starting lineups, previews and betting tips

Spread: Bulls (-6.5) vs Blazers (+6.5)

Moneyline: Bulls (-263) vs Blazers (+225)

Total (O/U): Bulls (O 217.5) vs Blazers (U 218.5)

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Bulls have lost two straight and gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. They have a 7-15 record on the road. They have a net -1.6 rating, including a 113.9 offensive rating and 115.6 defensive rating, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Blazers, meanwhile, have gone 3-7 in their previous 10 games and have a 7-12 record at home. They rank third lowest in net rating, with -9.2, second lowest in offensive rating of 108.4 and defensive rating of 117.6.

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

For the Bulls, Coby White will start at PG, Alex Caruso at SG, DeMar DeRozan at SF, Dalen Terry at PF and Nikola Vucevic at center.

For the Blazers, meanwhile, Scoot Henderson is expected to start at PG, Anfernee Simons at SG, Toumani Camara at SF, Jerami Grant at PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists on 46.6% shooting and 34.4% from beyond the arc. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Coby White, meanwhile, has averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 46.0% shooting and 40% from downtown. His point prop is set at over/under 22.2 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers predictions

Favored by sportsbooks and with a 6.5-point spread, the Bulls, led by veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, are expected to challenge the Blazers' young squad on their home court.

The matchup is expected to be tightly contested, potentially coming down to the wire. The resurgence of Anfernee Simmons and Jerami Grant's steady performance are poised to play a key role in keeping the game close.

