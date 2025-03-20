Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20, 2025

The Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Chicago is ninth in the East with a 29-40 record, while Sacramento is ninth in the West with a 35-33 record.

The two teams have played each other 171 times in the regular season, with the Kings holding a narrow 86-85 lead. This will be their second and final game this season.

They last played on Jan. 12 when Sacramento won 124-119 behind former King De’Aaron Fox’s 26 points. Chicago was led by former Bull Zach LaVine’s 36 points.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings game details and odds

The Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 20, at Golden 1 Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on NBCSCA and Chicago Sports Network Plus. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bulls (+220) vs. Kings (-270)

Spread: Bulls (+7) vs. Kings (-7)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o234.5) vs. Kings -110 (u234.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Bulls will play the second leg of a back-to-back after losing 127-121 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points each, while Josh Giddey came off the bench for 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Chicago has won six of the past 10 games and is tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth spot. It is 2.5 games behind the eighth-placed Orlando Magic. If it can end the final 13 games on a positive note, it could finish in the seventh or the eighth spot, which would give the team two shots in the play-in tournament.

The Kings will play the second straight night as well. They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-119 on the back of a strong second half where they outscored Cleveland 76-63. DeMar DeRozan led the team with 27 points, while Malik Monk had 22 points.

Thursday’s game will be the first between the two teams since Chicago traded Zach LaVine to the Kings. LaVine missed Wednesday’s game with an undisclosed personal reason. His status for Thursday’s game is not known yet.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings betting props

Coby White’s points total is set at 23.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, but we feel this is a good spot to take a risk and bet on the over.

DeMar DeRozan’s points total is set at 23.5. He had a good game against the Cavs and should continue the good form against his former team. Bet on the over.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Kings to get a win at home. We expect the same. Sacramento should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 234.5 points.

