Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Game Preview - July 11th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League continues with another loaded slate on Tuesday, coming to you from Las Vegas. The summer league tournament is transitioning to the stage where teams are getting eliminated from championship contention, and some of the more established NBA players will head home. The pool play round will see some riveting action.

Chicago Bulls take on Sacramento Kings during the night session on Tuesday. Both teams are 1-1 so far in Las Vegas. The game tips off at 10 pm ET and airs on ESPN2.

Game Preview

Sacramento Kings will try to bounce back from some poor performance in their last outing. They only managed 70 points in a loss to the LA Clippers. That included a measly nine-point second quarter. They shot 9-of-25 from 3-point range.

The Bulls also dropped their previous game. Chicago fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 87-80 on Saturday.

Chicago’s roster is full of unproven players attempting to make an NBA roster. There is not a lot of lottery talent on this squad, nor are there any big names.

Javon Freeman-Liberty went off for Chicago in the loss on Saturday. He scored 24 points and was the leading scorer for Chicago. He will need another big game to get the Bulls back in the win column.

Chicago also have Adama Sanogo on their roster. The big man was one of the stars of the NCAA Tournament. He helped lead UConn to the national title. His versatility will be key for Chicago in this one.

The Kings will be playing their second game in a row after losing to the Clippers on Monday. They will hope for a better shooting night against the Bulls. They shot a mere 37.3 percent from the field.

Colby Jones has been solid for the Kings so far. The second-round pick from Xavier scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including three triples in the loss on Monday. Jones will need a bigger game if Sacramento want to take this one.

Big night for Colby Jones

Game Odds

Spread: Sacramento Kings (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 174.5

Moneyline: Sacramento Kings (-120) vs Chicago Bulls (+100)

Game Prediction

The Kings should bounce back from a poor shooting night. Sacramento have a bit more talent than the Bulls. Their roster depth should help them pull through in this tight contest.

Sacramento Kings 87 - Chicago Bulls 81

