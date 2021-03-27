Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Chicago Bulls at the AT&T Center in an exciting 2020-21 NBA season clash on Saturday. The Spurs have fallen into a slump of late. Coach Popovich's side have lost four straight games and will look to snap out of their losing streak. Meanwhile, the Bulls bolstered their roster during the NBA Trade Deadline by adding the services of All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

The Chicago Bulls are 19-24 for the season and are expected to improve in the coming weeks. Nikola Vucevic is averaging a remarkable stat line of 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and his contributions are expected to put the Bulls over the top.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls looked primed to make a push for the NBA Playoffs

Chicago fans are eagerly waiting for Nikola Vucevic's first appearance for the franchise tonight. The team also acquired Daniel Theis from the Boston Celtics but the big man will not lace up tonight due to personal reasons. Star guard Zach LaVine is also listed as questionable due to ankle issues.

Billy Donovan says that Nikola Vucevic, Al-Farouq Aminu, Troy Brown Jr, and Javonte Green will be available to play Saturday vs. the Spurs.



Daniel Theis will not travel to San Antonio due to a personal issue but will meet us at Golden State. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 26, 2021

San Antonio Spurs

Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs acquired Marquese Chriss from the Golden State Warriors ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline in exchange for Cady Lalanne. Chriss suffered a season-ending injury while playing for Golden State and will not make his Spurs debut this campaign. He is reportedly making progress and is out of the walking boot.

Keita Bates-Diop is ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury and Lonnie Walker IV is listed as "day-to-day" because of a wrist injury.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Tomas Satoransky will start as the point guard for the Chicago Bulls. Their star two-guard Zach LaVine is questionable and if he does indeed sit out, either Coby White or Garrett Temple are expected to fill his role. Patrick Williams and Lauri Markannen will retain their usual positions at small forward and power forward respectively. Nikola Vucevic will finally make his Bulls debut tonight at center.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will use their usual lineup against the Bulls tonight. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will start in the backcourt with Murray running point. DeMar DeRozan is the star small forward while Keldon Johnson starts as the power forward.

Keldon Johnson says he's eager to face the new look Bulls, ready to bounce back from last game #GoSpursGo — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl is the starting center for this team and he has done a solid job of filling in during LaMarcus Aldridge's absence. Patty Mills and Rudy Gay are the team's bonafide backup players and get the most minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Lauri Markannen | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

