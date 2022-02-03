Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls for the third matchup of their four-game season series at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 126-115 win against the Orlando Magic. With their second win in a row, the Bulls also held onto first spot in the East with a 32-18 record.

The Toronto Raptors have also enjoyed a successful string of campaigns as they go 4-1 in their last five games. Making a mid-season surge to go up the pecking order, the Raptors improved to 26-23 following their 110-106 win against the Miami Heat.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Lonzo Ball warms up before a game

The Chicago Bulls will have quite a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their upcoming road game.

The Bulls will continue to see Derrick Jones Jr. and Alex Caruso sidelined with injuries. Jones suffered a finger injury in late-January that will see him miss 4-6 weeks, which adds on to the knee injury he suffered in mid-January.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Bulls say Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks. He's been out since Jan. 12 with a knee injury. Bulls say Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks. He's been out since Jan. 12 with a knee injury.

Caruso fractured his wrist after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will aim for a March return. Lonzo Ball will also continue to be out of the rotation. Ball sustained a knee injury in mid-January and is expected to make a return in mid-March.

Long-term injuries on the roster will see Patrick Williams sidelined for an extended period of time. Williams sustained a wrist injury that saw him out for the season. However, he could potentially make it back in time for the playoffs.

Although Zach LaVine was mentioned in the injury report with back spasms, the Bulls will see him upgraded to probable for the game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Derrick Jones Jr. Out Finger Alex Caruso Out Wrist Lonzo Ball Out Knee Patrick Williams Out Wrist

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Khem Birch scores off a dunk

The Toronto Raptors will feature a healthy roster for the most part. However, they will mention two names in their injury report for the upcoming game.

Khem Birch will feature in the Raptors injury report with a nose injury. He has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Additionally, the Raptors will also mention Goran Dragic in the injury report. Dragic continues to remain away from the team and is expected to be traded by the trade deadline.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Khem Birch Out Nose Goran Dragic Out Personal

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have had to make significant adjustments to compensate for the number of injuries on their roster. But as they find steady momentum with wins going forward, the Bulls seem to have settled into an established lineup.

Given the absence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Bulls have opted to start Ayo Dosunmu at point guard alongside Zach LaVine at shooting guard to fill out the backcourt. Dosunmu has shown massive upside in the point guard position in the absence of some key players.

The frontcourt trio continue to do the same as DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green play small forward and power forward alongside Nikola Vucevic at center. Although the team is undersized overall, Vucevic gives them a definite inside presence.

The bench rotation sees Coby White and Troy Brown Jr. take up a majority of the minutes. Tony Bradley may also see some more playing time in the game against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

The Raptors have enjoyed a healthy roster that has given them the flexibility to employ the full potential of their roster strength.

The starting backcourt will remain the same with Fred VanVleet starting at point guard next to Gary Trent Jr. at shooting guard. Trent Jr. has been on fire in the span of the last few games and the Raptors will hope he can maintain his form going forward.

Raptors Nation @RaptorsNationCP Be careful y'all, Gary Trent Jr's too hot to handle right now Be careful y'all, Gary Trent Jr's too hot to handle right now 🔥 https://t.co/8hD11NT4gN

The frontcourt trio will comprise OG Anunoby at small forward, Scottie Barnes at power forward and Pascal Siakam at center. Although Siakam is naturally a four, his wingspan and athleticism give him the flexibility to play as a 5 as well.

Off the bench, Toronto sees meaningful minutes from Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa. Players such as Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie and Yuta Watanabe may also see some burn in this upcoming matchup.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5’s

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu | F - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam

Edited by Arnav