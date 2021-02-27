Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Amalie Arena on Sunday. The two sides will go head to head for the first time this season.

The Chicago Bulls will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Phoenix Suns in their last outing; the Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, will hope to continue their win streak after beating the Houston Rockets in their previous game.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 28th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls were on a roll before their recent loss to the Suns. Zach LaVine and the crew had registered three consecutive wins during that stretch. Nevertheless, coach Billy Donovan will fancy his side toppling the Toronto Raptors despite failing to overcome a strong opponent like the Phoenix Suns.

In their last outing, the Chicago Bulls were cruising, leading the Suns 87-80. But Devin Booker and crew started the fourth with a 9-0 run, and the Bulls failed to recover, going down 97-106. Zach LaVine was once again the top-scorer for his team, scoring 24 points, albeit in a losing cause.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine

Once again, Zach LaVine will take to the court as the Chicago Bulls' key player. Zach LaVine's scoring prowess is well known, but his defense will need to be top-notch against the Toronto Raptors. He will come up against the likes of Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowey, who have been in scintillating form in recent games.

Head coach Billy Donovan will be well aware of the threat of the two Toronto Raptors guards. So, he'll look to LaVine to step up defensively and give the Chicago Bulls a chance against the Toronto Raptors, who will be without coach Nick Nurse and star player Pascal Siakam (COVID-19 protocols).

Just wanted to remind everyone about Zach LaVine's last 10 games



• 39 PTS, 16-25 FG

• 35 PTS, 6 AST

• 46 PTS, 9 3PM

• 26 PTS, 9 REB

• 30 PTS, 9 REB

• 37 PTS, 14-22 FG

• 30 PTS, 5 AST

• 38 PTS, 15-20 FG

• 21 PTS, 6 AST

• 35 PTS, 14-21 FG — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 26, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Garrett Temple, F - Patrick Williams, C- Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors, who are currently fourth in the East, will look to continue their good form as the league campaign enters a crucial juncture. They clinched a 122-111 win against the depleted Houston Rockets in their last game but will be wary of the threat possessed by the Chicago Bulls.

The Toronto Raptors have decent depth in their squad and have had multiple players performing at a high level in their previous outing. Norman Powell and VanVleet scored 30 and 25 points, respectively, while Kyle Lowry ended the night with a triple-double (20 points, ten assists and 11 rebounds).

Triple-double for @Klow7 to lift the @Raptors!



20 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST | 4-5 3PM pic.twitter.com/cLhhKRvPrC — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2021

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry in action

Kyle Lowry has continued to perform at a high level despite all the trade rumors surrounding him in recent weeks.

He missed a few games in between but made his return against the Miami Heat, scoring 24 points while shooting 69.2% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc. Lowry continued to display his lethal shooting against the Rockets, shooting 66.7% from the field and 80% from downtown.

With the Toronto Raptors without Pascal Siakam and head coach Nick Nurse, Bill Lowry will have to display his leadership skills and experience on the court to help his team beat the Chicago Bulls.

Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Fred VanVleet, F - Norman Powell, F - OG Anunoby, C - Chris Boucher.

Bulls vs Raptors Match Prediction

This could be a tight game, as both teams have been exceptional in the last few weeks. However, the Toronto Raptors' superior depth gives them the edge over the Chicago Bulls.

Moreover, the Chicago Bulls tend to run out of steam in the second half of games, but if they can keep their tempo high till the end, they could very well topple the Toronto Raptors.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Raptors game?

Local coverage of the game will be on SN and NBC Sports Chicago. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.