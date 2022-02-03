Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

For the third installment of their four-game season series, the Chicago Bulls will travel north to play the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, February 3.

The Bulls are coming off a 126-115 win against the Orlando Magic. With their second win on the trot, the Bulls (32-18) now have the best record in the East.

The Raptors, meanwhile, are coming off a 110-106 win against the Miami Heat. With a mid-season surge towards playoff contention, thanks to a healthy roster, the Raptors have improved to 26-23 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, February 3, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, February 4, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls

Although the Chicago Bulls have had a rather unfortunate season in terms of injuries, they have rallied well en route to topping the Eastern Conference.

With a 4-1 record in their last five games, the Bulls have been consistent, thanks to their trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. In the win against the Orlando Magic, DeRozan and LaVine put up tremendous performances. DeRozan led the scoring with a game-high 29 points.

Continuous back-and-forth exchanges between Chicago and Orlando could culminate in the Bulls leading behind big buckets from their rookie Ayo Dosunmu in the fourth quarter.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan attempts to drive to the basket.

A key player for the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming matchup could be DeMar DeRozan. He has played at an extremely high level this season, and has been rewarded with his fifth All-Star appearance.

DeRozan has been in the conversation for the MVP award as well. Putting up an average of 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, he has been an important cog in Chicago's system.

The 32-year-old has registered an uptick in scoring in his last ten games, averaging 29.6 points per outing. The consistent DeRozan could also be a key player for the Bull,s considering his history with the Raptors.

As a former All-Star with the Raptors, DeRozan is familiar with the conditions there. Displaying an increase in scoring on the road, he will be key in establishing a steady rhythm at the offensive end.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | F - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks

The Toronto Raptors have been making an impressive surge midway through the season. Going 12-6 since the start of the year, Toronto have turned their season around as they find themselves on a three-game win streak heading into their next clash.

Their win against Miami was quite impressive, as the Raptors trailed for most of the game. Thanks to a run sparked by Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. in the fourth quarter, the Raptors surged ahead and took the win.

Much of the Raptors' success this season can be attributed to the health of their roster. With most players available, the team at full strength has looked like a solid playoff side.

With a string of amazing performances from Gary Trent Jr., Toronto have also enjoyed consistent contributions from their starters as they continue to rise up the ranks in the East.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby goes up for a dunk.

A key player for the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming matchup could be OG Anunoby. He has been one of the best two-way players this season, and he continues to be a key member of the Raptors' overall rotation.

Cham🅿agnie Stan ⁶𓅓 @DalanoDimes Players when guarded by OG Anunoby:



Tyler Herro 2-11

Bradley Beal 3-15

Julius Randle 3-9

Jayson Tatum 2-8

Tobais Harris 1-7

Devin Booker 2-6 Players when guarded by OG Anunoby:Tyler Herro 2-11Bradley Beal 3-15Julius Randle 3-9Jayson Tatum 2-8Tobais Harris 1-7Devin Booker 2-6 https://t.co/paJW1dSLWY

The 24-year-old is averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Considering his position as the third or fourth option at the offensive end, Anunoby has been a fairly efficient scorer for the team.

Although in the last ten games, there was a significant drop-off in scoring, Anunoby has been quite consistent against Chicago. He averages 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game against them.

Anunoby could play a key role at the defensive end. He could guard DeRozan or LaVine on switches and the perimeter, Anunoby will have to contain Chicago's stars to give Toronto opportunities to pull away.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam.

Bulls vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game is an interesting matchup. However, the Raptors enjoy an upper hand.

Along with homecourt advantage, the Raptors also have a full complement of players on their roster. That's something Chicago have had struggles with.

Although the Bulls have done well with what they have, the size of the Toronto team could play a key role in dictating the flow of the game. Unless the Bulls shoot lights out on the night, while also containing Toronto's backcourt, the Raptors have the best odds to win.

Where to watch Bulls vs Raptors game?

The Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game will be locally broadcast on SN. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into TSN 1050 too.

