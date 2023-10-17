Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Chicago Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for their next preseason game on Tuesday (October 17) and will look to build on the improvements the unit has made since the start of their preseason. While some of the results didn't go their way, the Bulls have made progress in addressing issues with perimeter shooting and defense that plagued them last season.

Now, they take on the Raptors, who are coming off a 112-99 win against the Sacramento Kings in their first warm-up game.

For the Bulls, the fixture is the penultimate game before they play the Minnesota Timberwolves and wind up their preseason. The last time these two sides met was in the play-in tournament, which saw Chicago stay alive with a 109-105 win before losing to the Miami Heat and failing to make the playoffs.

While the preseason game cannot be labeled a grudge match, it surely does make for an interesting matchup as the Chicago Bulls aim to improve their three-point shooting efficiency and focus on gritty defense.

Game Details

Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Oct. 17, 8 pm ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game preview and injury report

The Bulls' offensive efficiency has seen a stark improvement. They have managed to keep the pace up and quick decision-making. They have also been more than happy by going old school on crashing the boards and shooting the ball from beyond the arc at will. The challenge ahead of the team will be sustaining the approach they have opted for the new season.

The Toronto Raptors provided their first-look starters against the Kings earlier with OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Dennis Schroder. The new-look Raptors delivered in their first preseason game, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against a seasoned Bulls unit.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors odds and prediction

Moneyline: Bulls (-142) vs Raptors (+125)

Spread: Bulls (-2.5) vs Raptors (+3)

Total (O/U): 218

The Bulls are expected to have a tough matchup against the Raptors, who began their preseason on a crisp note. While the outcome of the game doesn't necessarily matter, both teams will look to gain momentum heading into the regular season. That said, expect the Bulls to edge out the Raptors.

Chicago Bulls roster

Julian Phillips

Adama Sanogo

Onuralp Bitim

Henri Drell

Coby White

Torrey Craig

Lonzo Ball

Andre Drummond

Jevon Carter

Alex Caruso

Zach LaVine

Nikola Vucevic

DeMar DeRozan

Ayo Dosunmu

Carlik Jones

Dalen Terry

Quenton Jackson

Terry Taylor

Justin Lewis

Patrick Williams

Toronto Raptors roster

Precious Achiuwa

OG Anunoby

Scottie Barnes

Chris Boucher

Grady Dick

Jeff Dowtin

Malachi Flynn

Javon Freeman-Liberty

Mouhamadou Gueye

Ron Harper Jr.

Christian Koloko

Makur Maker

Jalen McDaniels

Marquis Nowell

Jakob Poeltl

Otto Porter Jr.

Dennis Schroder

Pascal Siakam

Garrett Temple

Thaddeus Young

Gary Trent Jr.