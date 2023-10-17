Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Chicago Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for their next preseason game on Tuesday (October 17) and will look to build on the improvements the unit has made since the start of their preseason. While some of the results didn't go their way, the Bulls have made progress in addressing issues with perimeter shooting and defense that plagued them last season.
Now, they take on the Raptors, who are coming off a 112-99 win against the Sacramento Kings in their first warm-up game.
For the Bulls, the fixture is the penultimate game before they play the Minnesota Timberwolves and wind up their preseason. The last time these two sides met was in the play-in tournament, which saw Chicago stay alive with a 109-105 win before losing to the Miami Heat and failing to make the playoffs.
While the preseason game cannot be labeled a grudge match, it surely does make for an interesting matchup as the Chicago Bulls aim to improve their three-point shooting efficiency and focus on gritty defense.
Game Details
Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors
Date & Time: Oct. 17, 8 pm ET
Venue: United Center, Chicago
Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game preview and injury report
The Bulls' offensive efficiency has seen a stark improvement. They have managed to keep the pace up and quick decision-making. They have also been more than happy by going old school on crashing the boards and shooting the ball from beyond the arc at will. The challenge ahead of the team will be sustaining the approach they have opted for the new season.
The Toronto Raptors provided their first-look starters against the Kings earlier with OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Dennis Schroder. The new-look Raptors delivered in their first preseason game, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against a seasoned Bulls unit.
Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors odds and prediction
Moneyline: Bulls (-142) vs Raptors (+125)
Spread: Bulls (-2.5) vs Raptors (+3)
Total (O/U): 218
The Bulls are expected to have a tough matchup against the Raptors, who began their preseason on a crisp note. While the outcome of the game doesn't necessarily matter, both teams will look to gain momentum heading into the regular season. That said, expect the Bulls to edge out the Raptors.
Chicago Bulls roster
- Julian Phillips
- Adama Sanogo
- Onuralp Bitim
- Henri Drell
- Coby White
- Torrey Craig
- Lonzo Ball
- Andre Drummond
- Jevon Carter
- Alex Caruso
- Zach LaVine
- Nikola Vucevic
- DeMar DeRozan
- Ayo Dosunmu
- Carlik Jones
- Dalen Terry
- Quenton Jackson
- Terry Taylor
- Justin Lewis
- Patrick Williams
Toronto Raptors roster
- Precious Achiuwa
- OG Anunoby
- Scottie Barnes
- Chris Boucher
- Grady Dick
- Jeff Dowtin
- Malachi Flynn
- Javon Freeman-Liberty
- Mouhamadou Gueye
- Ron Harper Jr.
- Christian Koloko
- Makur Maker
- Jalen McDaniels
- Marquis Nowell
- Jakob Poeltl
- Otto Porter Jr.
- Dennis Schroder
- Pascal Siakam
- Garrett Temple
- Thaddeus Young
- Gary Trent Jr.
